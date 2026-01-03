Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Pant's Fifty Helps Delhi Crush Services; Axar Hits Maiden List A Ton Against Andhra

Delhi rode on opener Priyansh Arya (72 not out off 45 balls) and Pant's (67 not out off 37 balls) half-tons to overhaul Services' meagre total of 178 all out in just 19.4 overs. The Pant-led side drastically improved their net run rate (NRR), which was battered following their crushing defeat by Odisha in the previous round in Alur.