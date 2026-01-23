IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why Jasprit Bumrah And Axar Patel Are Not Playing Today?

Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel miss India’s second T20I against New Zealand as team management opts for rest and injury-related changes in Raipur

Outlook Sports Desk
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why Jasprit Bumrah And Axar Patel Are Not Playing Today?
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after the dismissal of South Africa's Marco Jansen during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary
  • India made a couple of changes for the second T20I after a convincing win in the series opener

  • After winning the toss in Raipur, the hosts chose to bowl first under evening conditions

  • Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel were notable absentees from India’s playing XI

India carried strong momentum into the second T20I against New Zealand at Raipur after a dominant 48-run win in the series opener at Nagpur, where opener Abhishek Sharma smashed 84 off 35 balls to set up a big total and India’s bowlers backed it up to restrict the Kiwis.

With the hosts leading 1-0 in the five-match series, captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Raipur fixture, partly influenced by evening dew that could make bowling tougher later under lights. At the toss, the Indian skipper also revealed two notable absentees: Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel, with Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav coming into the eleven in their places.

Why is Jasprit Bumrah not Playing Today?

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was a surprising omission from the second T20I XI, but team management confirmed he was rested ahead of a busy period that includes the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The decision reflects a broader workload and fitness management strategy, ensuring that Bumrah remains fresh for India’s flagship global campaign. In the first T20I, Bumrah bowled three overs and conceded 29 runs without making a big impact, and with the series still in its early stages, giving him a breather was seen as prudent by the leadership.

Also Check: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score

India’s shape still looks strong without him, with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana sharing new-ball duties and Rana’s recent form providing extra depth, but fans will be keen to see when Bumrah returns to his role as India’s strike bowler ahead of the World Cup.

Why is Axar Patel not Playing Today?

Vice-captain Axar Patel missed the Raipur T20I due to a finger injury sustained during the first T20I in Nagpur, where he left the field after attempting a sharp fielding stop and hurting his left hand.

His injury ruled him out of the playing XIs, with Kuldeep Yadav brought in to provide spin options in his absence. India will hope Axar’s injury isn’t serious, as his all-round skills are valuable heading into the T20 World Cup preparations.

Published At:
