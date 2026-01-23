IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why Jasprit Bumrah And Axar Patel Are Not Playing Today?

India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after the dismissal of South Africa's Marco Jansen during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after the dismissal of South Africa's Marco Jansen during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki