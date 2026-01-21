India Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Blasts 22-Ball Fifty, Shatters World Record – Check Stats

Abhishek Sharma shattered a world record in the first T20I vs New Zealand, scoring a 22-ball half-century and becoming the first batter with 8 T20I 50s in 25 balls or fewer
Fastest 50 for India vs New Zealand in T20Is, with 4 fours and 4 sixes
Edges closer to elite T20 milestones, including fastest to 5,000 runs
Abhishek Sharma lit up Nagpur with a sensational display of power-hitting, smashing a 22-ball half-century to rewrite T20I history in India’s first encounter against New Zealand on Wednesday, 21 January.
From the very first delivery, the left-handed opener attacked the Kiwi bowlers relentlessly, dispatching 4 fours and 4 towering sixes to reach the milestone in record time.
With this innings, Abhishek became the first batter to score 8 T20I half-centuries in 25 balls or fewer, overtaking Suryakumar Yadav, Phil Salt, and Evin Lewis, who had each achieved the feat seven times.
Reaching 50 In 25 Or Fewer Balls Most Times In T20Is
8 – Abhishek Sharma
7 – Phil Salt
7 – Suryakumar Yadav
7 – Evin Lewis
This innings also marked the fastest half-century by an Indian against New Zealand in T20Is, breaking the previous 23-ball record jointly held by KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.
Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl, handing a debut cap to pacer Kristian Clarke.
India made a few changes to their lineup, bringing back left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for the first time since 2023, while Sanju Samson opened alongside Abhishek Sharma after Shubman Gill was left out.
The series acts as a crucial warm-up ahead of the T20 World Cup, starting February 7 in India and Sri Lanka, where Suryakumar Yadav’s side enters as defending champions. It also follows New Zealand’s historic ODI series win over India on Indian soil earlier this month.
In addition, Abhishek’s rapid scoring continues to put him among the fastest in men’s T20 cricket, edging closer to elite company in career milestones.
He is now firmly in contention for records such as the fewest balls taken to reach 5,000 runs in men’s T20s, highlighting his explosive consistency and ability to dominate bowlers across formats.
Fewest Balls To 5000 Runs In Men's T20s
2898 - Abhishek Sharma
2942 - Andre Russell
3127 - Tim David
3196 - Will Jacks
3239 - Glenn Maxwell