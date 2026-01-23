India Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan Blasts 21-Ball Fifty, Shatters Abhishek Sharma's Record

In that first game, India posted a formidable total thanks to a brilliant 84 from Abhishek Sharma, helping them outplay New Zealand and set the tone for their T20 World Cup preparations. At the toss in Raipur, India’s Suryakumar Yadav elected to bowl first under lights, with dew expected later in the evening. That decision set up an exciting chase, and it was Ishan Kishan who stole the spotlight in the early stages of India’s reply.