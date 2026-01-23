India Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan Blasts 21-Ball Fifty, Shatters Abhishek Sharma's Record

Ishan Kishan smashed a rapid 21-ball fifty in the second T20I against New Zealand, breaking Abhishek Sharma’s record and powering India’s chase

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
India went into the second T20I against New Zealand in Raipur with momentum, having taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after a commanding 48-run win in the opener at Nagpur.

In that first game, India posted a formidable total thanks to a brilliant 84 from Abhishek Sharma, helping them outplay New Zealand and set the tone for their T20 World Cup preparations. At the toss in Raipur, India’s Suryakumar Yadav elected to bowl first under lights, with dew expected later in the evening. That decision set up an exciting chase, and it was Ishan Kishan who stole the spotlight in the early stages of India’s reply.

Also Check: India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Score

Ishan Kishan Smashes Fastest Fifty Against New Zealand For India

Chasing the target of 209 runs, India dealth with two huge blows after losing both of their openers in the first two overs. New Zealand aimed to tighten the screws on the Indian batting lineup by taking more wickets.

In just his second match back for India after nearly two years, Kishan raced to a remarkable 21-ball fifty, the fastest fifty by an Indian against New Zealand in T20Is, breaking the previous record of 22-ball fifty by Abhishek Sharma, during the first match of the series. His aggressive innings, featuring a mix of clean hitting and deft placement, gave India a solid platform in the chase after early blows to the top order.

Kishan’s Impact in the Chase

Reaching his half-century in just 21 balls, he capitalised on anything loose from the New Zealand bowlers and punished width with authority. Coming in after early dismissals, Kishan’s timing and shot selection disrupted the Blackcaps’ rhythm, forcing them into defensive modes and tweaking field settings prematurely.

His counter-attacking approach not only stabilised India’s innings but also kept the required run rate in check, crucial in a chase of 209. By the time he was dismissed for 76, Kishan had laid the groundwork for the middle order to take over.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics.

