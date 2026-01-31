IND Vs NZ: Ishan Kishan’s Maiden T20I Century Fires India To 271/5 Against New Zealand

India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)