Rohit Sharma Backs Team India To Extend Golden Run At The Global Stage

The former Indian captain, who was the brand ambassador of the recently concluded T20 World Cup, is now also the face of the Mumbai T20 league, which will go into their fourth edition this year

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Rohit Sharma backs India to continue winning spree
Rohit Sharma started the winning momentum in ICC tournaments by clinching the 2024 T20 World Cup as a captain Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma hopes India builds on the winning momentum to bring more laurels for the country in future ICC events

  • India is a on a winning spree after winning five ICC titles in less that 2 years across men's, women's and U19 cricket

  • Rohit Sharma is the brand ambassador of the fourth season of the Mumbai T20 League

Former captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday hoped that India's men's and women's teams will build on their momentum of winning T20 and 50-over World Cup respectively, and will fetch more laurels to the country in future.

India have recorded a string of wins in ICC events from the time Rohit led the team to T20 World Cup win in 2024. It was followed by the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side recording their maiden title win in Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025, a year in which the women’s U-19 team also clinched the global T20 title.

India began 2026, bagging the U-19 ODI World Cup for a record sixth time whereas the Suryakumar Yadav-led seniors became the first to win the T20 World Cup for a record third time last Sunday.

“I am very happy and very proud to see what we have been seeing for the last couple of years now,” Rohit Sharma, the face of the T20 Mumbai League, said during the announcement of the fourth edition for men and inaugural iteration for women here.

“To come out with flying colours and achieve what we have achieved, not just the men’s team but also the women’s team winning that World Cup in (Navi) Mumbai was fantastic to watch," he added.

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The Mumbai man hoped that more global titles are on India's way.

“Recently, the men’s team, what they did was phenomenal. I hope this is just the start, there is no looking back from here because once you get that momentum… we often talk about momentum and now both the men’s and women’s teams have that momentum. All I hope is that we carry this momentum forward,” Rohit said.

The former India skipper also doffed his hat to the people who work “behind the scenes” to make the success possible.

“There is no secret to success, it’s all about hard work. The men’s and women’s team have worked really hard to achieve what they have achieved today,” he said.

“Of course, it’s not just about the players who perform on the field, there are so many people behind the scene who have put in so much of hard work into that success so that the team can have success. A lot of people and personnel to give thanks to,” Rohit added.

The 38-year-old said apart from putting in the hard yards, a player growing up also needs luck on his side to be at the right place in right time.

“When players are picked in the national team there is a reason why they’ve been picked. We have seen there is so much competition in our country when we talk about cricket. Right from U-14s you got to be lucky; of course you need the talent to find success but you also got to be lucky to be at the right time at the right place for people to notice you.

“Sometimes you can be as talented as you can be but if people are not watching you, then you can be slightly unlucky. You got to lucky as well but there is no substitute to hard work and that is not just with the Mumbaikars but also with the players who are representing the country,” he said.

T20 Mumbai had returned after a short hiatus last year for a fourth edition and the eight-team men’s league will also have a three-team women’s competition taking place concurrently this season.

“It was a tough task right after the IPL got over and monsoon had just started. I got to give credit to each and every member of the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) to pull that through, making three games in a day happen is not easy.

"Also a big, big round of applause to all the groundsmen as well who put their hands up and got the grounds ready, which is why I said there is no substitute to hard work. With three new (women’s) teams added, it’s getting bigger,” he said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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