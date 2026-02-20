LIV Golf Backed International Series And Indian Golf Premier League Come Together To Forge Pathway For Homegrown Talents

Strong performances can open the door to further opportunities across the LIV Golf ecosystem, including a pathway to the league through the season-long International Series Rankings and LIV Golf Promotions

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LIV Gold and IGPL partner for brighter Indian Golf
From left: Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series; Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of IGPL; Mani Indhar, Head of IGPL International Partnerships; IGPL Owner and tennis icon Leander Paes; Scott O’Neil, CEO of LIV Golf; and Ross Hallett, Head of Events, LIV Golf Photo: Special Arrangement
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Indian Golfers set to have a clearer and brighter pathway to international success

  • LIV Golf International series and Indian Gold Premier League come together for this initiative

  • Leaders from both organisations confirmed their shared ambition

The LIV Golf-backed International Series and the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) on Thursday announced a partnership to create a performance pathway for Indian players to compete on the global stage.

Leading IGPL players will gain access to various International Series events and also get opportunities to compete at LIV Golf Promotions, accelerating their progression into elite-level golf.

The collaboration was formalised at Aramco LIV Golf Singapore, where leaders from both organisations confirmed their shared ambition to strengthen the developmental pathway for emerging talent.

"This kind of an opportunity is a game changer for Indian golfing talent, and we are happy to extend our platform to such incredible opportunities," IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy said in a release.

Through the partnership, IGPL's leading players, determined by the league's rankings at agreed points during the season, will earn places in various International Series events across the calendar.

"India is a market with huge potential for the sport, and aligning IGPL with LIV Golf and The International Series helps create a clearer ladder for talented players to test themselves internationally, progress their careers through these pathways, and inspire India's next generation of golf stars," Scott O'Neil, CEO of LIV Golf, said.

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The franchise based league featured 11 tournaments in its inaugural 2025–26 tour. The second edition kicked off in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Competing in the International Series will give these players the chance to test themselves on world-class courses against elite fields and offer a higher level of competition.

Strong performances can open the door to further opportunities across the LIV Golf ecosystem, including a pathway to the league through the season-long International Series Rankings and LIV Golf Promotions.

"Through this partnership with IGPL, India's top performers gain a direct pathway towards the sport’s most elite stages," Rahul Singh, Head of the International Series, said.

"It's more than just a spot in the field; it's an invitation to sharpen their skills against the best in the business and thrive in a high-stakes environment.

"We are proud to help create that stage for the next generation of players in India."

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