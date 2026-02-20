LIV Golf Backed International Series And Indian Golf Premier League Come Together To Forge Pathway For Homegrown Talents

From left: Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series; Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of IGPL; Mani Indhar, Head of IGPL International Partnerships; IGPL Owner and tennis icon Leander Paes; Scott O’Neil, CEO of LIV Golf; and Ross Hallett, Head of Events, LIV Golf Photo: Special Arrangement

From left: Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series; Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of IGPL; Mani Indhar, Head of IGPL International Partnerships; IGPL Owner and tennis icon Leander Paes; Scott O’Neil, CEO of LIV Golf; and Ross Hallett, Head of Events, LIV Golf Photo: Special Arrangement