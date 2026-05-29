India-U.S. Ties Have Limitless Potential, Says Ambassador Sergio Go

US Ambassador to India Sergio Go stated that the India-US partnership has “limitless potential” and can achieve even greater heights in the coming years.
The Ambassador emphasised collaboration in defence, technology, trade, clean energy, and critical minerals as priority sectors.
He described the current phase of India-US ties as one of the strongest in history and praised the warmth of the bilateral relationship under both governments.
Sergio Go has expressed strong confidence in the future of India-US relations, saying the bilateral partnership has “limitless potential.”
Speaking at a high-profile event in the national capital, Ambassador Go said both countries are witnessing an unprecedented level of engagement and cooperation across multiple domains. He noted that the relationship has evolved from being important to truly strategic and comprehensive.
“India and the United States share limitless potential. Our partnership is not just strong today, it is poised to become even more impactful in the years ahead,” Go said.
The Ambassador highlighted key areas where the two nations are working closely, including defence and security cooperation, emerging technologies, supply chain resilience, clean energy transition, and people-to-people ties. He also praised the progress being made on the proposed bilateral trade agreement.
Ambassador Go lauded the leadership of both countries for driving the relationship forward. He specifically mentioned the excellent personal rapport between the top leaders and said the current phase represents one of the brightest chapters in India-US history.
The comments come at a time when both nations are actively working to finalise major agreements in critical minerals, defence co-production, and technology collaboration. The Ambassador also emphasised the important role of the Indian-American community in strengthening the bond between the two democracies.
This positive assessment from the US envoy is being seen as a strong signal of continued commitment from Washington to further deepen its strategic partnership with India.