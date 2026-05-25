US Ties With Other Nations Won’t Affect Strategic Partnership With India: Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said America’s ties with other nations would not affect its strategic partnership with India.
Rubio accused Iran of disrupting maritime commerce in the Strait of Hormuz and supporting proxy terror groups.
India and the US discussed energy security, trade, visas and Indo-Pacific cooperation during Rubio’s New Delhi visit.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday said Washington’s relations with other countries at a “tactical” level would not come at the expense of its strategic partnership with India.
Addressing a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Rubio said responsible nations often maintain ties with multiple countries while continuing to strengthen strategic alliances.
“As far as our relations with other countries, yeah, we have relations, and we work at the tactical level… but I don’t view our relation with any country in the world as coming at the expense of our strategic alliance with India,” Rubio said.
His remarks came in response to questions regarding growing US engagement with Pakistan amid efforts to contain the ongoing Gulf conflict.
Rubio Targets Iran
Rubio also criticised Iran over the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Tehran of threatening maritime commerce and supporting proxy terror groups.
The US Secretary of State claimed Iran had laid mines in international waters and was obstructing civilian shipping movement through the strategically vital route.
“And look what they’re doing now. They are holding hostage civilian vessels… They’ve laid mines in an international waterway,” Rubio said.
He, however, added that the United States remained committed to finding a peaceful diplomatic solution to the crisis.
The Strait of Hormuz has become a major flashpoint since the US-Israel conflict with Iran escalated earlier this year, severely impacting global oil supply chains and energy markets.
Jaishankar Stresses Safe Maritime Commerce
Jaishankar acknowledged that the ongoing Gulf conflict had disrupted global supply chains and energy flows, adding that India and the US shared a strong interest in ensuring safe maritime trade routes.
India, he said, maintains strong ties with multiple countries in the region, including the US, Israel, Iran and Gulf nations.
“Where India is concerned, this is an era of de-risking and probably energy, more than anything else, requires de-risking,” Jaishankar said.
He added that India was diversifying its energy sourcing strategy and described the United States as a reliable energy partner.
Energy, Trade and Visa Issues Discussed
Rubio’s four-day India visit included meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and senior Indian officials.
Discussions reportedly covered energy cooperation, bilateral trade, skilled worker visas and Indo-Pacific strategic coordination.
Rubio also claimed that India had committed to purchasing $500 billion worth of US goods over the next five years, particularly in energy, technology and agriculture sectors.
After visits to Kolkata, Agra and Jaipur, Rubio is expected to return to New Delhi for the upcoming Quad Ministerial Meeting on May 26.
The meeting will include Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.