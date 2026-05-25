CUET UG 2026 Exams On May 28 Postponed After Bakrid Holiday Date Change

NTA has postponed CUET-UG 2026 exams scheduled for May 28 in both shifts.
The decision follows the revised Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) holiday notification issued by the Centre.
Fresh examination dates for affected candidates will be announced later.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 examinations scheduled for May 28 in both shifts after the Union government revised the date of the Bakrid holiday, according to PTI. The agency said revised dates for the affected candidates would be announced separately.
The postponement follows an office memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on May 22 regarding the change in the Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) holiday date. Reported PTI, the NTA issued a public notice on Sunday informing candidates that the examinations fixed for May 28 would not be held as scheduled and advising them to monitor official websites for updates.
“In continuation of the Public Notice dated 05 May 2026, it is hereby informed that the CUET (UG) 2026 examinations scheduled to be held on 28.05.2026 in both shifts stand postponed,” the notice said.
Candidates have also been asked to contact the NTA helpdesk for any clarification related to the revised schedule. PTI reported that the fresh examination dates for students affected by the postponement will be announced later.
Introduced in 2022, CUET-UG was conceived as a common entrance examination for undergraduate admissions across central, state and select private universities in the country. The examination replaced multiple entrance tests with a single assessment platform.
The test assesses candidates on language skills, domain-specific subjects and general aptitude, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which seeks to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities in higher education admissions, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)