CUET-UG Exams 2026: SIO Seeks Postponement Of Exams Scheduled On Eid-ul-Adha

SIO has urged the NTA to postpone CUET-UG exams 2026 scheduled on Eid-ul-Adha.
Fraternity Movement has sought rescheduling of Delhi University examinations on 28 May.
Osmania University has already revised its examination schedule in view of Eid-ul-Adha.
With examinations scheduled on the day of Eid-ul-Adha, student organisations have urged universities and testing authorities to revise timetables, arguing that the overlap could place Muslim students at a disadvantage during one of the most significant religious festivals in the Islamic calendar.
The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) has submitted a memorandum to the National Testing Agency (NTA), seeking the postponement of Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG) examinations slated for May 28th. Addressed to the NTA Director General, the memorandum said students across the country had expressed concern over the clash between the examination schedule and Eid observances.
SIO said the festival involves congregational prayers, family gatherings and travel, which could create practical difficulties for candidates appearing for the examination. The organisation also pointed to possible transport disruptions and accessibility issues, particularly for students travelling from rural and remote areas to examination centres.
The demand for rescheduling has also been raised in universities. The Fraternity Movement has submitted a representation to the Controller of Examinations of Delhi University seeking the postponement of examinations scheduled for May 28th in view of Eid-ul-Adha, which is observed as a gazetted public holiday across India.
The issue has gained further attention after Osmania University earlier this week cancelled examinations scheduled for May 27th following the holiday schedule announced by the Telangana government for Eid-ul-Adha.
SIO has urged the NTA to announce a revised schedule at the earliest to avoid inconvenience to candidates.