NEET-UG 2026 To Be Held In CBT Mode From Next Year, Re-Exam On June 21

In this image posted on May 14, 2026, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attends the meeting of the Coordination Forum of Indian Institutes of Management, at IIM Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI

In this image posted on May 14, 2026, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attends the meeting of the Coordination Forum of Indian Institutes of Management, at IIM Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI