NEET-UG 2026 To Be Held In CBT Mode From Next Year, Re-Exam On June 21

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says NEET-UG will shift to CBT mode from next year as the government orders a re-exam on June 21 following paper leak allegations.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
NEET computer based exam NEET new rules 2027 NTA computer-based testing
In this image posted on May 14, 2026, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attends the meeting of the Coordination Forum of Indian Institutes of Management, at IIM Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • NEET-UG will be conducted in CBT mode from next year, the Centre announced.

  • The May 3 NEET-UG 2026 exam was cancelled over alleged paper leak irregularities.

  • NTA will conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21.

The Centre on Friday announced that the NEET-UG examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year, days after this year’s exam was cancelled over allegations of a paper leak.

The announcement came amid mounting scrutiny of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which scrapped the May 3 NEET-UG 2026 examination following inputs from law enforcement agencies probing alleged irregularities linked to the conduct of the test.

The move to shift the country’s biggest medical entrance examination to a computer-based format was announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a press conference on Friday, where he also promised strict action against those responsible for the alleged leak.

“We will have to fix wherever the NTA is falling short, and the NTA will be held responsible,” the minister said, adding that certain issues had “come to notice” and would be thoroughly investigated.

Pradhan said the decision to cancel the examination was taken in the interest of meritorious students.

NEET Paper Leak Controversy AISA Students Hold Protest Against Government at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. on May 14, 2026 - SURESH K PANDEY
NEET 2026 Row: ‘Are Students A Joke?’ Aspirants Slam NTA After Paper Leak Shock

BY Ainnie Arif

Related Content
NEET-UG to Be Computer-Based From Next Year, Says Education Minister - null
NEET-UG to Be Computer-Based From Next Year, Says Education Minister
Aspirants undergo security check before appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) examination, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI; Representative image
NEET-UG 2026 Exam Cancelled, Re-Exam Scheduled For June 21 By NTA
NEET Leak Report Flags Human Handling As Biggest Risk In Exam Security - | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
NEET Leak Report Flags Human Handling As Biggest Risk In Exam Security
Security personnel stand guard at National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters, over alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI
Why The NTA Despite Reforms, Committees, And A New Law, Remains Plagued By Controversies
Related Content

The NTA on Friday said the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination would be held on June 21.

“The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA,” the agency said in a post on X on Friday.

The testing agency had on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the May 3 examination, saying the decision was taken after inputs received, along with findings shared by law enforcement agencies, established that “the present examination process could not be allowed to stand”.

The “inputs” referred to reports of alleged irregularities being investigated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG). The investigation, which has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has led to multiple arrests.

Aspirants undergo security check before appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) examination, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI
22 Lakh Students In Limbo After NEET UG 2026 Cancellation

BY Outlook News Desk

NEET-UG is the nationwide entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admission to undergraduate medical programmes across the country.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories