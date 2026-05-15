NEET-UG 2026 To Be Held In CBT Mode From Next Year, Re-Exam On June 21

Summary of this article
NEET-UG will be conducted in CBT mode from next year, the Centre announced.
The May 3 NEET-UG 2026 exam was cancelled over alleged paper leak irregularities.
NTA will conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21.
The Centre on Friday announced that the NEET-UG examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year, days after this year’s exam was cancelled over allegations of a paper leak.
The announcement came amid mounting scrutiny of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which scrapped the May 3 NEET-UG 2026 examination following inputs from law enforcement agencies probing alleged irregularities linked to the conduct of the test.
The move to shift the country’s biggest medical entrance examination to a computer-based format was announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a press conference on Friday, where he also promised strict action against those responsible for the alleged leak.
“We will have to fix wherever the NTA is falling short, and the NTA will be held responsible,” the minister said, adding that certain issues had “come to notice” and would be thoroughly investigated.
Pradhan said the decision to cancel the examination was taken in the interest of meritorious students.
“The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA,” the agency said in a post on X on Friday.
The testing agency had on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the May 3 examination, saying the decision was taken after inputs received, along with findings shared by law enforcement agencies, established that “the present examination process could not be allowed to stand”.
The “inputs” referred to reports of alleged irregularities being investigated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG). The investigation, which has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has led to multiple arrests.
NEET-UG is the nationwide entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admission to undergraduate medical programmes across the country.