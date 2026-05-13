India At Thailand Open 2026 Quarter-Final Live Streaming: Preview, Where To Watch Lakshya, Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Match

Summary of this article
Lakshya Sen faces a tough test against home favorite Kunlavut Vitidsarn for a spot in the semi-finals
PV Sindhu renews her legendary rivalry with top seed Akane Yamaguchi in a high-stakes power battle
Satwik-Chirag aim to assert their dominance against Japan’s Nomura and Shimogami to reach the final four
The quarter-finals of the Thailand Open 2026 at the Nimibutr Stadium feature a blockbuster lineup for the Indian contingent as they face elite international competition to secure semi-final berths.
Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn
In what is arguably the match of the day, seventh-seeded Lakshya Sen faces a monumental challenge against home favorite and second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Kunlavut, a former World Champion and Paris 2024 silver medalist, holds a 7-4 head-to-head advantage over the Indian.
Lakshya enters this clash following a commanding 21-12, 21-13 win over China's Zhu Xuan Chen. To overcome the Thai star’s exceptional defense and tactical precision, Lakshya will need to maintain the high-intensity attacking game that saw him through the earlier rounds.
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi
Two titans of the women's game meet once more as PV Sindhu takes on top seed Akane Yamaguchi. Sindhu, the world No. 12, was clinical in her round-of-16 victory against Amalie Schulz, taking just 28 minutes to win 21-13, 21-15.
While Sindhu leads the career head-to-head 15-13, Yamaguchi’s relentless retrieving and speed will test Sindhu’s stamina and shot-making. This matchup is a classic power-vs-agility battle, with a spot in the final four hanging on Sindhu's ability to keep her unforced errors in check.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Vs Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami
Top seeds and two-time former champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are heavy favorites as they face Japan’s Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami.
The Indians looked sharp in their 21-12, 21-19 win over Malaysia’s Goonting and Haikal, dominating the net and utilizing their trademark smash-and-drive style.
The Japanese sixth seeds are known for their defensive tenacity, but the sheer physical presence and experience of Sat-Chi should provide them with the edge as they chase their third Thailand Open title.
India At Thailand Open 2026: Quarter-Final Live Streaming Details
Where is the Thailand Open 2026 being hosted?
The Thailand Open 2026 is being held at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
When is the quarter-final fixtures of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the Thailand Open 2026?
All matches are on May 15, Friday.
Lakshya Sen will play Kunlavut Vitidsarn at approximately 2:00 PM IST
PV Sindhu will play Akane Yamaguchi at approximately 11:00 AM IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami at approximately 10:40 AM IST.
Where to watch the quarter-final fixtures of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the Thailand Open 2026?
The Thailand Open 2026 quarter-final will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.