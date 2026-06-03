India Funds Training for 25 Nepali Startups Under IIT Madras Innovation Programme

Twenty-five Nepali startups have begun an eight-week fully funded training and innovation programme in Chennai under the India-Nepal Startup Partnership Network (IN-SPAN).
Participating startups span sectors including AI, cybersecurity, healthcare, agritech, fintech and drone technology, with the programme focused on fostering cross-border innovation and investment linkages.
25 startups from Nepal have begun an eight-week training and innovation programme in Chennai under the India-Nepal Startup Partnership Network (IN-SPAN), a cross-border initiative aimed at strengthening entrepreneurial collaboration between the two countries.
"The India-Nepal Startup Partnership Network programme brings together emerging Nepali entrepreneurs and the Indian technology and startup ecosystem," the Embassy said in a social media post.
An inauguration ceremony was held at the foundation's campus, where the 25 selected startups are undergoing a fully funded training programme designed to provide mentorship, industry exposure and access to India's innovation ecosystem.
The IN-SPAN initiative is funded and facilitated by the Government of India through the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, in collaboration with the IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation.
The participating startups represent a wide range of sectors, including cybersecurity, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, edtech, healthcare, drone technology, cleantech, agritech, legal tech, climate tech, aerospace and fintech.
Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava addressed the inaugural session virtually, praising the diversity of the cohort and encouraging participants to explore partnerships with India's startup and technology ecosystem.
The event was also attended by MJ Shankar Raman and other officials associated with the programme.
IN-SPAN seeks to promote cross-border innovation, facilitate investment opportunities and build long-term entrepreneurial ties between India and Nepal. The programme's first cohort, comprising 24 Nepali startups, was conducted at IIT Madras Pravartak between December 2025 and January 2026.
(with PTI inputs)