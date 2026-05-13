Thailand Open 2026 Day 3 Wrap: Sindhu, Lakshya, Enter Quarter-Final; Srikanth, Devika, Malvika Bow Out

It was also the end of the road for young Devika Sihag, who had clinched her maiden Super 300 title at the Thailand Masters earlier this year. She lost 21-23, 11-21 to Thailand's Pitchamon Opatniputh. Malvika Bansod also found Chen Yu Fei too hot to handle, going down 12-21 7-21 to the Tokyo Olympic champion.