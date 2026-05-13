Thailand Open 2026 Day 3 Wrap: Sindhu, Lakshya, Enter Quarter-Final; Srikanth, Devika, Malvika Bow Out

Several key Indian shuttlers moved to the quarter-final of the Thailand Open 2026 on Thursday, May 15. Following a successful round of 16, the remaining Indian contingent features top seeds in singles and doubles

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Thailand Open 2026 round of 16 result India PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Kidambi Srikanth
Lakshya Sen in action during Thailand Open 2026 Round of 16 clash. Photo: BAI_Media/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PV Sindhu advanced to the quarter-finals after a clinical straight-game victory

  • Lakshya Sen also secured his spot in the final eight

  • Kidambi Srikanth's campaign came to an end in the round of 16

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarterfinals of the USD 500,000 Thailand Open Super 500 tournament with straight-game wins in their respective matches at Bangkok on Thursday.

Two-time Olympic medallist and sixth seed Sindhu needed just 28 minutes to outclass Denmark's Amalie Schulz 21-13, 21-15 in the women's singles second round.

Seventh seed Lakshya, the 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, defeated China's Zhu Xuan Chen 21-12, 21-13 in a men's singles clash that lasted 39 minutes.

Sindhu will next face top seed and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, while Lakshya will take on Thailand's second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

India's top-seeded men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also marched into the last-eight stage with a 21-12, 21-19 win over Malaysia's Bryan Jeremy Goonting and Muhammad Haikal in 44 minutes.

The world No. 4 Indian duo will next meet the sixth-seeded Japanese combination of Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami.

However, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth crashed out after going down 16-21, 21-11, 18-21 to Chinese Taipei's world No. 47 Su Li Yang in a hard-fought contest lasting one hour and 10 minutes.

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It was also the end of the road for young Devika Sihag, who had clinched her maiden Super 300 title at the Thailand Masters earlier this year. She lost 21-23, 11-21 to Thailand's Pitchamon Opatniputh. Malvika Bansod also found Chen Yu Fei too hot to handle, going down 12-21 7-21 to the Tokyo Olympic champion.

Lakshya made a brisk start against Chen, racing to a 6-2 lead before the Chinese player fought back to draw level at 11-11. The Indian, however, shifted gears immediately, winning six consecutive points to take firm control of the opening game.

In the second game, Lakshya looked sharper and more assured as he surged to an 11-5 advantage at the interval and never allowed Chen a way back, capitalising on pressure-induced errors from his opponent.

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