Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open: Indian Shuttler Wins First Game Against Chinese Opponent

India's Lakshya Sen celebrates after winning the men's singles semifinal match against Canada's Victor Lai at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's Round of 16 fixture featuring India's star shuttler, Lakshya Sen against world no 65, Zhu Xuan Chen at the Thailand Open 2026. The match will played at the Nimibutr Stadium. Earlier, PV Sindhu, seeded sixth in the tournament, clinched a spot in the quarter-finals with a 21-13, 21-15 win over Denmark's Schulz. Follow the play-by-play updates from the BWF World Tour Super 500 men's singles Round of 16 match, right here on May 14, 2026

LIVE UPDATES

14 May 2026, 01:03:13 pm IST Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Sen Wins First Game Sen has clinched the first game 21-12! That was easy. The 24-year-old did not have to break a sweat as Chen committed errors after errors. This could be another easy victory for the Indian shuttler.

14 May 2026, 12:54:34 pm IST Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Sen Leads 11-9 In First Game What a couple of few minutes we've have had in the first game. It all seemed like Sen will race away with the lead but Chen fights back by levelling it 9-9! However, the 24-year-old hits two smashes as Chen falters to hand Indian shuttler a 11-9 lead.

14 May 2026, 12:49:34 pm IST Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Sen Leads 7-4 In First Game Superb start from Sen in the first game. The 24-year-old races to a 7-4 lead with a brilliant smash to the right-hand side corner. Chen, though, is not going to give up without a fight as he looks to build pressure.

14 May 2026, 12:47:08 pm IST Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Match Underway Sen vs Chen is underway with the Indian shuttler looking to start off positively against his Chinese opponent.

14 May 2026, 12:45:25 pm IST Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: How Have Other Indians Fared? Star shuttler PV Sindhu has advanced to the women’s singles quarter-final at the Thailand Open Super 500 with victory. Sindhu got the better of her Danish opponent, Amalie Schulz by beating her 21-13, 21-15.

14 May 2026, 12:11:49 pm IST Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: What Happened In Their Last Meeting? Lakshya and Zhu had met in the quarter-final of the BWF Macau Open 2025 wherein the 24-year-old shuttler had registered a 21-14, 18-21, 14-21 victory.