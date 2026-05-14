Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open: Indian Shuttler Wins First Game Against Chinese Opponent

Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen, Thailand Open 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the BWF World Tour Super 500 men's singles Round of 16 match, right here on May 14, 2026

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai All England Open 2026 Semi-Final-1
India's Lakshya Sen celebrates after winning the men's singles semifinal match against Canada's Victor Lai at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's Round of 16 fixture featuring India's star shuttler, Lakshya Sen against world no 65, Zhu Xuan Chen at the Thailand Open 2026. The match will played at the Nimibutr Stadium. Earlier, PV Sindhu, seeded sixth in the tournament, clinched a spot in the quarter-finals with a 21-13, 21-15 win over Denmark's Schulz. Follow the play-by-play updates from the BWF World Tour Super 500 men's singles Round of 16 match, right here on May 14, 2026
LIVE UPDATES

Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Sen Wins First Game

Sen has clinched the first game 21-12! That was easy. The 24-year-old did not have to break a sweat as Chen committed errors after errors. This could be another easy victory for the Indian shuttler.

Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Sen Leads 11-9 In First Game

What a couple of few minutes we've have had in the first game. It all seemed like Sen will race away with the lead but Chen fights back by levelling it 9-9! However, the 24-year-old hits two smashes as Chen falters to hand Indian shuttler a 11-9 lead.

Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Sen Leads 7-4 In First Game

Superb start from Sen in the first game. The 24-year-old races to a 7-4 lead with a brilliant smash to the right-hand side corner. Chen, though, is not going to give up without a fight as he looks to build pressure.

Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Match Underway

Sen vs Chen is underway with the Indian shuttler looking to start off positively against his Chinese opponent.

Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: How Have Other Indians Fared?

Star shuttler PV Sindhu has advanced to the women’s singles quarter-final at the Thailand Open Super 500 with victory. Sindhu got the better of her Danish opponent, Amalie Schulz by beating her 21-13, 21-15.

Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: What Happened In Their Last Meeting?

Lakshya and Zhu had met in the quarter-final of the BWF Macau Open 2025 wherein the 24-year-old shuttler had registered a 21-14, 18-21, 14-21 victory.

Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Streaming Info

Live streaming of Thailand Open 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. The matches will be shown on JioHotstar from the Round of 16 stage for the Thailand Open badminton tournament.

Published At:

Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories