Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open: Indian Shuttler Wins First Game Against Chinese Opponent

Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Sen Wins First Game
Sen has clinched the first game 21-12! That was easy. The 24-year-old did not have to break a sweat as Chen committed errors after errors. This could be another easy victory for the Indian shuttler.
Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Sen Leads 11-9 In First Game
What a couple of few minutes we've have had in the first game. It all seemed like Sen will race away with the lead but Chen fights back by levelling it 9-9! However, the 24-year-old hits two smashes as Chen falters to hand Indian shuttler a 11-9 lead.
Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Sen Leads 7-4 In First Game
Superb start from Sen in the first game. The 24-year-old races to a 7-4 lead with a brilliant smash to the right-hand side corner. Chen, though, is not going to give up without a fight as he looks to build pressure.
Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Match Underway
Sen vs Chen is underway with the Indian shuttler looking to start off positively against his Chinese opponent.
Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: How Have Other Indians Fared?
Star shuttler PV Sindhu has advanced to the women’s singles quarter-final at the Thailand Open Super 500 with victory. Sindhu got the better of her Danish opponent, Amalie Schulz by beating her 21-13, 21-15.
Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: What Happened In Their Last Meeting?
Lakshya and Zhu had met in the quarter-final of the BWF Macau Open 2025 wherein the 24-year-old shuttler had registered a 21-14, 18-21, 14-21 victory.
Lakshya Sen vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Streaming Info
Live streaming of Thailand Open 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. The matches will be shown on JioHotstar from the Round of 16 stage for the Thailand Open badminton tournament.