IPL 2026 Points Table: Punjab Kings' Path To Play-Off Toughens After Loss Against Mumbai Indians In Match 58

Mumbai Indians’ thrilling last-over victory over Punjab Kings has left the fourth playoff spot of IPL 2026 wide open, forcing PBKS into a must-win situation for their remaining games

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Outlook Sports Desk
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IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks, left, listens to batting partner Tilak Varma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians stunned the Punjab Kings in a high-scoring thriller

  • PBKS’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after a five-game losing streak

  • The victory tightens the race for the final top-four spot, turning the upcoming LSG vs CSK clash into a must-win battle

The IPL 2026 playoff race has taken a dramatic turn following a last-ball thriller at Dharamshala, where the Mumbai Indians stunned the Punjab Kings with a clinical six-wicket victory.

Under the debut captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah, MI successfully chased down a formidable target to spoil Punjab’s party. While MI had already been mathematically eliminated prior to this game, their victory has thrown the mid-table standings into a frenzy.

In a match that ebbed and flowed, Punjab Kings initially looked set for a massive total thanks to Prabhsimran Singh's aggressive 57, but a middle-order collapse triggered by Shardul Thakur's 4/39 restricted them to 200/8. Mumbai's chase was anchored by a spectacular unbeaten 75 off just 33 balls from Tilak Varma, who found late support in Will Jacks (25* off 10) to seal the win with one ball to spare.

For PBKS, this was a devastating fifth consecutive loss. Despite the defeat, they remain in 4th place with 13 points from 12 games, but they have now surrendered the luxury of a safety net, making their final two fixtures absolute must-wins to guarantee a top-four finish

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IPL 2026 Points Table Updated

RankTeamsPlayedWonLostNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)12840161.053
2Gujarat Titans (Q)12840160.551
3Sunrisers Hyderabad12750140.331
4Punjab Kings12660130.12
5Chennai Super Kings11650120.185
6Rajasthan Royals11650120.082
7Delhi Capitals1257010-0.993
8Kolkata Knight Riders114709-0.198
9Mumbai Indians (E)124808-0.504
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)113806-0.907

The result has breathed new life into the chasing pack, particularly the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Both teams sit just one point behind Punjab with 12 points each, but they hold a crucial advantage: a game in hand.

This shift places immense weight on the upcoming Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings clash at the Ekana Stadium. For CSK, a victory would catapult them to 14 points, officially leapfrogging PBKS into 4th place and putting them in the driver's seat for qualification.

On the other hand, LSG—led by Rishabh Pant—finds itself at the bottom of the table with only 6 points and is effectively playing for pride, looking to act as spoilers against their storied rivals.

As the league stage enters its final week, the hierarchy at the top is becoming clearer. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are currently tied at the summit with 16 points, having virtually secured their playoff berths.

Sunrisers Hyderabad follows closely in 3rd with 14 points, needing just one more win to confirm their spot. With PBKS faltering, the battle for the final slot has become a three-way shootout between Punjab, Chennai, and Rajasthan.

While Delhi Capitals and KKR remain mathematically alive, their negative net run rates and reliance on other results make their path incredibly narrow, leaving the spotlight firmly on the battle in Lucknow to decide the next phase of the tournament.

Q

Can Punjab Kings still qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs?

A

Yes, but with 13 points from 12 games and five consecutive losses, they likely need to win both remaining matches and hope CSK or RR drop points.

Q

How did the Mumbai Indians' win affect the points table?

A

While MI remains eliminated, their victory denied PBKS two crucial points, allowing CSK and RR to potentially leapfrog into the top four with their games in hand.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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