IPL 2026 Points Table: Punjab Kings' Path To Play-Off Toughens After Loss Against Mumbai Indians In Match 58

Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks, left, listens to batting partner Tilak Varma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks, left, listens to batting partner Tilak Varma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia