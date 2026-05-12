Summary of this article
The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET-UG 2026, held on May 3, following allegations of a question paper leak and an ongoing Rajasthan SOG investigation.
NTA said the exam will be re-conducted on fresh dates, with no new registration or additional fee required, while previously paid fees will be refunded.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET) 2026, conducted on May 3, has been cancelled and will be re-conducted, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday (May 12, 2026). The decision comes amid an investigation by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) into allegations that the examination paper was leaked.
The Rajasthan SOG initiated action following allegations of irregularities linked to the NEET-UG 2026 examination. The controversy centres around a ‘guess paper’ circulated before the test, which reportedly contained questions closely matching those in the actual examination.
“On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately,” the NTA said in a press release.
“The re-conducted examination dates, along with the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be communicated through the official channels of the Agency in the coming days,” it added.
Rajasthan Police SOG Additional Director General Vishal Bansal said the agency was examining whether the circulation of the material was connected to organised crime.
Candidates, parents and other stakeholders have been advised to await further updates regarding the revised examination schedule.
In a post on X, the NTA said that registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen during the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-conducted exam. No fresh registrations will be required, and no additional examination fee will be charged. “In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources.”
Further details, including the revised examination dates and re-issued admit-card schedule, will be announced through the agency’s official channels.
On Monday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Union government over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. Gandhi wrote on X that “NEET 2026 has become an auction, with papers allegedly sold on WhatsApp before the test while 22 lakh students worked tirelessly all year.”
He further added: “The trust of 22 lakh children has been shattered. And no one poses a greater threat to the dreams of India’s youth than the Modi government.”