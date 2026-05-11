NEET UG 2026: NTA Responds To Alleged Irregularities Amid Rajasthan SOG Probe

Summary of this article
The National Testing Agency has said the NEET (UG) 2026 was conducted under a "full security protocol" and that it is cooperating with investigating agencies amid reports of alleged irregularities being probed by the Rajasthan SOG
Seeking to reassure students and parents, the NTA said the efforts and integrity of the "very large majority of bona fide aspirants" would not be devalued
Vishal Bansal, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Rajasthan Police's SOG, said the probe is currently focused on a "guess paper" that was allegedly circulated among students ahead of the examination
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday said the NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted under a “full security protocol” and that it is cooperating closely with investigating agencies amid reports of alleged irregularities being probed by the Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG).
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), conducted on May 3, for entrance to medical education at the undergraduate level.
In a statement posted on X, the NTA said strict security measures were implemented across examination centres, including GPS-tracked transportation of question papers, biometric verification of candidates and AI-assisted CCTV surveillance monitored from a central control room. The agency also said 5G jammers were deployed at examination centres to maintain the integrity of the test.
“The examination process itself proceeded as planned across all centres on the day,” the NTA said.
“The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026. The examination on May 3, 2026 was conducted as scheduled and under a full security protocol," the NTA said.
The clarification comes after the Rajasthan SOG launched a probe into alleged irregularities linked to a “guess paper” reportedly circulated among students before the exam. According to the NTA, information regarding alleged malpractice surfaced on the evening of May 7, four days after the examination, and was subsequently shared with central agencies on May 8 for “independent verification and necessary action”.
"NTA places on record its appreciation for the agencies leading this effort and confirms that it is working closely with them in a fully supporting role, providing all examination-related data and technical assistance required," it said.
The agency, however, maintained that the matter remains under investigation and refused to speculate on the outcome. They also said that whatever the findings and further action required will be examined transparently and disclosed in keeping with established procedure.
Seeking to reassure students and parents, the NTA said the credibility of the examination and the interests of genuine aspirants would be protected. "NTA is conscious of the anxiety reports of this nature can cause, and we ask candidates to allow the agencies the space to complete their work. Any necessary steps will be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Education at the appropriate stage," it said.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan SOG Additional Director General Vishal Bansal said the investigation is currently focused on a “guess paper” allegedly circulated before the exam. Out of around 410 questions in the guess paper, nearly 120 are alleged to have appeared in the Chemistry section, Bansal said.
"It is reported that this guess paper had been circulating among the students well in advance; it began reaching them as early as 15 days to a month prior to the actual examination. We are investigating on the basis of the guess paper and it is also available in open domain," he said.
Bansal reaffirmed that the investigation is currently focused on whether any cheating or criminal activity occurred based on this guess paper. As of now they have not made any arrests of any kind.
(With PTI Inputs)