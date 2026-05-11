NEET UG 2026: NTA Responds To Alleged Irregularities Amid Rajasthan SOG Probe

May 03 (ANI): Aspirants stand outside the exam centre to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam, in Jaipur on Sunday Photo: IMAGO / ANI News

May 03 (ANI): Aspirants stand outside the exam centre to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam, in Jaipur on Sunday Photo: IMAGO / ANI News