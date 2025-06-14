NEET UG 2025 Results To Be Declared Today, How To Check?

The National Testing Agency released the final answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025 for the undergraduate courses today. The results are also expected to be announced today, June 14, 2025.
The NTA released the final answer key pdf on their official website (). In addition, the cut-off scores for admission to MBBS and other allied medical programmes have also been released.
The NEET UG exam was conducted nationwide on May 4.
How to check results?
Visit the official NEET website -
Click on the section ‘NEET 2025 Scorecard Download’
Enter the required credentials
Click on the Submit button
The scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Download the scorecard for future reference
Students can also download their marksheets from DigiLocker and the UMANG app.
What is NTA’s Tie-Breaking Policy?
In case two candidates obtain equal marks or percentile in the NEET UG 2025, the inter-se-merit will be calculated by the following eight pointers:
Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology)
Candidate obtaining higher marks or percentile score in chemistry
Candidate obtaining higher marks or percentile score in physics
Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects
Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in biology (botany and zoology)
Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in chemistry
Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in physics
If all these criteria are exhausted and the tie still persists, it will be resolved through a random process with the guidance of an independent expert committee