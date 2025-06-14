NEET UG 2025 Results To Be Declared Today, How To Check?

In case two candidates obtain equal marks or percentile in the NEET UG 2025, the inter-se-merit will be calculated by the following eight pointers:

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology)

Candidate obtaining higher marks or percentile score in chemistry

Candidate obtaining higher marks or percentile score in physics

Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects

Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in biology (botany and zoology)

Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in chemistry

Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in physics