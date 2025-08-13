Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Today: Check List, Reporting Dates

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result today, August 13, 2025. The list will be available on the official counselling website https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Students who took part in Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling round 1 can check and download their allotment status once it is out. Those who get a seat will have to download their allotment letter and report to the allotted college for admission.

The reporting dates are from August 14 to August 22, 2025. Students must carry all required documents and complete the admission process within this period.

How to Download Maharashtra NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result

Checking the result is simple. Follow these steps:

Visit the official https://cetcell.mahacet.org/# . Go to the NEET UG section. Click on the “Round 1 seat allotment result” link. The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.