Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Today: Check List, Reporting Dates

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result today, August 13, 2025. The list will be available on the official counselling website https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.
Students who took part in Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling round 1 can check and download their allotment status once it is out. Those who get a seat will have to download their allotment letter and report to the allotted college for admission.
The reporting dates are from August 14 to August 22, 2025. Students must carry all required documents and complete the admission process within this period.
How to Download Maharashtra NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result
Checking the result is simple. Follow these steps:
Visit the official .
Go to the NEET UG section.
Click on the “Round 1 seat allotment result” link.
The result will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference.
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 - Documents Required
When reporting to the allotted college, students must carry original documents along with photocopies. The list includes:
NEET UG Rank Card
NEET UG Admit Card
Maharashtra NEET Counselling Application Form
Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates
Category Certificate (if applicable)
Valid ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.)
Birth Certificate
Domicile Certificate
After verification, students will need to pay the admission fee and confirm their seat.
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: What After Seat Allotment Result
Once the Maharashtra NEET 2025 seat allotment result is declared, students who are satisfied with their seat can report to the allotted institute and submit the Retention Form.
The reporting and form submission window is from August 14 to August 22, 2025, till 5:30 PM. Those who do not confirm their admission within the deadline may lose their seat.
For students who wish to participate in further rounds, they can choose the “float” option while reporting, which allows them to wait for a better allotment in the next round.
The CET Cell advises all candidates to keep checking the official website for updates.