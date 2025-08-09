NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results: Key Dates, Process, and More

NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result postponed by MCC. Candidates are advised to stay updated and check the official website for the latest announcements and result details.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment
NEET UG Counselling 2025: The NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment process has officially commenced for candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses across India under the All India Quota (AIQ) and other reserved categories. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting the counselling for AIQ seats, while state authorities manage admissions under state quotas.

Candidates who have completed their NEET UG 2025 Counselling registration and choice filling will now be able to check their allotment results soon as per the official schedule. The seat allotment process is based on NEET UG ranks, reservation norms, and the preferences submitted during choice filling.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule

The NEET UG Counselling schedule 2025 includes multiple stages:

  • Round 1: Registration, choice filling, and seat allotment (August 2025)

  • Reporting to allotted college: Within the given timeline after allotment

  • Round 2: Fresh registration for remaining seats (September 2025)

  • Mop-up Round: For vacant seats after Round 2 (October 2025)

  • Stray Vacancy Round: Final admissions for any leftover seats (November 2025)

Candidates must strictly follow the dates released by MCC or their respective state counselling authority to avoid missing deadlines.

NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: How to fill choices?

  1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

  2. Click on NEET UG counselling link available on the home page.

  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

  4. Fill the choices as per your requirement and lock it.

  5. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the revised schedule, the choice filling for Round 1 will end on August 9, 2025 at 11.59 pm. The choice locking for Round 1 will begin at 6 pm on August 9 and end at 11.59 pm on August 9, 2025. The seat allotment result will be available on August 11, 2025.

How to Check Seat Allotment Results for NEET UG 2025?

Candidates can check their NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official MCC or state counselling website

  2. Click on the “NEET UG 2025 Registration” link.

  3. Enter the required login details.

  4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

  5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Regarding NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment, MCC has stated, "If a registered candidate is not allotted a seat, he can participate in round 2 directly without fresh registration."

Published At:
