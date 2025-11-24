I Owe No Debt Despite Decades of Allegations: Ajit Pawar On 'Vote for Funds' Remark

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday staunchly defended his eyebrow-raising "vote for funds" comment, declaring that despite enduring decades of baseless accusations, he harbors "no debt to anyone", a pointed riposte to critics accusing him of flouting the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the heated run-up to December 2 local body elections. Speaking at a bustling rally in Jintur, Parbhani district, the NCP (Ajit faction) supremo acknowledged the relentless media glare on his every utterance about allocations, quipping, "If anything happens, they now immediately remember Ajit Pawar." He reiterated his reverence for MCC boundaries, conceding that "one who works may make errors," but underscored his unblemished ledger after 35 years in the trenches, framing the uproar as yet another salvo from detractors wary of his development-driven governance.