UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration Kicks Off – Check Revised Schedule and Details

How to Register for UP NEET Counselling 2025?

If you are wondering how to register for UP NEET Counselling 2025, follow these steps:

Visit the official DGME UP website at upneet.gov.in Click on the "UP NEET 2025 Counselling registration" link. Fill in your registration details and complete the application form. Pay the required application and security fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates who have already registered, verified documents, and paid the fees earlier for Round 1 do not need to re-register.