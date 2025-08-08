UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration Kicks Off – Check Revised Schedule and Details

UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling
The UP NEET Counselling 2025 process for undergraduate medical and dental admissions has officially started today. Conducted by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, this process allows eligible candidates to apply for MBBS and BDS seats under the state quota. Only those who have qualified for NEET UG 2025 are eligible to participate in the UP NEET 2025 Counselling process, which involves registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment, and admission confirmation.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Dates Out
As per the latest update, the UP NEET Counselling registration 2025 window is open from August 8 to August 11, 2025. The state merit list will be published on August 11, followed by choice filling from August 11 to August 13. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 14, 2025. Candidates can download their allotment letters between August 18–23 and August 25–26.
How to Register for UP NEET Counselling 2025?
If you are wondering how to register for UP NEET Counselling 2025, follow these steps:
Visit the official DGME UP website at upneet.gov.in
Click on the "UP NEET 2025 Counselling registration" link.
Fill in your registration details and complete the application form.
Pay the required application and security fee.
Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
Keep a printout for future reference.
Candidates who have already registered, verified documents, and paid the fees earlier for Round 1 do not need to re-register.
UP NEET Counselling 2025: Reservation Criteria
The UP NEET 2025 Counselling process follows the state’s reservation policy. This includes seat allocation for categories like SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwD as per government norms. Candidates must provide valid proof to claim these reservations during document verification.
UP NEET Counselling 2025: Documents Required
During registration and verification, candidates must keep the following documents ready:
NEET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard
Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates
Domicile certificate of Uttar Pradesh
Caste/Category certificate (if applicable)
PwD certificate (if applicable)
Passport-size photographs
Government-issued photo ID
These documents are essential for completing the UP NEET Counselling registration 2025 process successfully.