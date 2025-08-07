Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Merit List Out, 60,021 Candidates Eligible for Counselling

The Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 provisional merit list for MBBS and BDS admissions is out. The State Common Entrance Test Cell released the list on August 8. A total of 60,021 candidates are now eligible to take part in the counselling process for admission to medical and dental courses.
You can check the merit list on the official website: .
How to check Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 merit list
Follow these simple steps to check the list:
Visit the official website of Maharashtra NEET counselling
Click on the ‘NEET UG 2025’ section
Click on the ‘provisional merit list’ link
The PDF file will open
Download it and save it for reference
When will the Maharashtra NEET round 1 choice filling begin?
The choice filling process for Round 1 will begin from August 8 and go on till August 11, 2025. Candidates must complete the process online.
Maharashtra NEET 2025: How to fill the Choices online?
Here’s how to fill your preferences:
Visit -
Log in with your Application ID and Password
Click on ‘CAP Round 1 – Choice Filling’
Select and arrange your preferred colleges and courses
Save and lock your choices
Download and print the confirmation slip
The seat allotment result will be out on August 13, 2025.
Candidates who get seats must report physically between August 14 to 22 (except August 15 and 16).
Note:
NRI candidates will be considered only after approval by the ARA
PwD category candidates need Medical Board verification
Candidates claiming reservation must upload valid documents
Make sure to self-verify all details during admission. This includes marks, category, and uploaded documents.