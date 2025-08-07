Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Merit List Out, 60,021 Candidates Eligible for Counselling

Candidates can now check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 provisional merit list on the official website. The choice filing process will begin tomorrow, know how to complete the process.

Syed Ayan Mojib
Updated on:
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Merit List
The Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 provisional merit list for MBBS and BDS admissions is out. The State Common Entrance Test Cell released the list on August 8. A total of 60,021 candidates are now eligible to take part in the counselling process for admission to medical and dental courses.

You can check the merit list on the official website: medicalug2025.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2025.

How to check Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 merit list

Follow these simple steps to check the list:

  • Visit the official website of Maharashtra NEET counselling

  • Click on the ‘NEET UG 2025’ section

  • Click on the ‘provisional merit list’ link

  • The PDF file will open

Download it and save it for reference

Direct Link to the PDF

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025: Provisional Rank List Out for Round 1

BY Syed Ayan Mojib

When will the Maharashtra NEET round 1 choice filling begin?

The choice filling process for Round 1 will begin from August 8 and go on till August 11, 2025. Candidates must complete the process online.

Maharashtra NEET 2025: How to fill the Choices online?

Here’s how to fill your preferences:

  • Visit - medicalug2025.mahacet.org

  • Log in with your Application ID and Password

  • Click on ‘CAP Round 1 – Choice Filling’

  • Select and arrange your preferred colleges and courses

  • Save and lock your choices

  • Download and print the confirmation slip

The seat allotment result will be out on August 13, 2025.
Candidates who get seats must report physically between August 14 to 22 (except August 15 and 16).

UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2025 to be Announced Soon

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Note:

  • NRI candidates will be considered only after approval by the ARA

  • PwD category candidates need Medical Board verification

  • Candidates claiming reservation must upload valid documents

Make sure to self-verify all details during admission. This includes marks, category, and uploaded documents.

Published At:
