UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2025 to be Announced Soon

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to announce the UP Board Compartment Result 2025 for class 10 and class 12. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official UPMSP website for updates.

The UP Board Compartment Result 2025 for Class 10 and Class 12 students is expected to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Students who appeared for the compartment examinations to improve their scores will be able to access their results online. The results will be available on the official UPMSP website and can also be checked via SMS and DigiLocker for convenience. These results will provide students with an updated mark sheet, which can be used for admission to higher education or other academic purposes.

UPMSP Compartment Result 2025 Date and Time

While the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time, the UPMSP compartment results 2025 class 10 and UPMSP compartment results 2025 class 12 are likely to be announced in the coming days. Students are advised to regularly check the UPMSP portal for updates to avoid missing important notifications.

UP Board Result 2025: How to Check Class 12 Compartment Results

To check the UP Board Compartment Result 2025 Class 12, students can follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the link for "UP Board Class 12 Compartment Result 2025."

  3. Enter your roll number and school code in the provided fields.

  4. Click on the "Submit" button.

  5. View and download your result for future use.

UP Board Result 2025: How to Check Class 10 Compartment Results

Students checking the UP Board Compartment Result 2025 Class 10 should:

  1. Go to the UPMSP official website.

  2. Find and select the link for "UP Board Class 10 Compartment Result 2025."

  3. Provide your roll number and school code.

  4. Click "Submit" to view the result.

  5. Save and print the mark sheet for records.

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Details Mentioned

The mark sheet will typically include:

  • Student’s name

  • Roll number

  • School code and name

  • Subject-wise marks

  • Total marks obtained

  • Pass/Fail status

  • Remarks, if any



