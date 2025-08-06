UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2025 to be Announced Soon

The UP Board Compartment Result 2025 for Class 10 and Class 12 students is expected to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Students who appeared for the compartment examinations to improve their scores will be able to access their results online. The results will be available on the official UPMSP website and can also be checked via SMS and DigiLocker for convenience. These results will provide students with an updated mark sheet, which can be used for admission to higher education or other academic purposes.