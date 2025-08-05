Rajasthan NEET UG 2025: Provisional Rank List Out for Round 1

The Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 provisional merit list for Round 1 counselling has been released. A total of 13,731 students have been included in the list. It was prepared based on the registrations done between July 28 and August 2, 2025.

The counselling is being held for admission into medical and dental courses across Rajasthan. Students who have registered can now check their names in the provisional merit list.

How to download Rajasthan NEET Rank List 2025

To download the Rajasthan NEET Rank List 2025:

Go to the official website rajugneet2025.com

Click on the link that says “Provisional Merit List (Combined) Round 1 – 03.08.2025”

The PDF will open. Download it.

Find your name and rank using your details.