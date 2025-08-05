Rajasthan NEET UG 2025: Provisional Rank List Out for Round 1

The Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 provisional merit list for Round 1 counselling has been released. A total of 13,731 students have been included in the list. It was prepared based on the registrations done between July 28 and August 2, 2025.
The counselling is being held for admission into medical and dental courses across Rajasthan. Students who have registered can now check their names in the provisional merit list.
How to download Rajasthan NEET Rank List 2025
To download the Rajasthan NEET Rank List 2025:
Go to the official website
Click on the link that says “Provisional Merit List (Combined) Round 1 – 03.08.2025”
The PDF will open. Download it.
Find your name and rank using your details.
Special Category Document Verification
Special category students NRI, PWBD, WPP, and WDP—have to report for document verification at SMS Medical College, Academic Block, Jaipur.
August 4, 2025 - NRI and PWBD candidates
August 5, 2025 - WPP and WDP candidates
Candidates must bring all original documents.
Rajasthan NEET Rank List 2025: Details Mentioned
The Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 merit list includes:
Counselling Registration Number
NEET 2025 ID
Student and Father’s Name
Gender and Domicile
Category (General, SC, ST, etc.)
NEET 2025 Percentile and All India Rank
Any remarks (if applicable)
Students are advised to keep an eye on further announcements regarding the choice filling and seat allotment.