Chennai, Tiruvallur Schools Shut; Madras University Exams Deferred Amid Non-Stop Rainfall

Madras University Exams Postponed

In view of the severe rain situation, the University of Madras has postponed all undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional degree theory examinations scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The decision was taken to ensure the safety of students and staff who would otherwise have to travel through heavily waterlogged routes and potentially unsafe conditions to reach exam centres. In its official notice, Registrar Prof. Rita John confirmed that fresh dates for these postponed papers will be announced later and will be shared through the university website and other official communication channels, so students are advised to regularly check updates and avoid visiting centres today