Chennai, Tiruvallur Schools Shut; Madras University Exams Deferred Amid Non-Stop Rainfall

Schools and colleges in Chennai and Tiruvallur are closed today due to heavy rainfall. Madras University has postponed all exams scheduled for Dec 3. IMD predicts continued heavy rains for north Tamil Nadu districts.

Chennai, Tiruvallur Schools Shut; Madras University Exams Deferred Amid Non-Stop Rainfall
  • Schools closed: All schools and colleges in Chennai and Tiruvallur closed on December 3 due to heavy rain.

  • University exams postponed: University of Madras postpones all theory exams scheduled for December 3; revised dates to be announced later.

  • Heavy rainfall alert: IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain for Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur.

  • Safety advisory: Residents in low-lying areas are cautioned against water stagnation; the public is urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

Persistent and intense downpours across northern Tamil Nadu have forced authorities to shut down educational institutions and reschedule university examinations. The Chennai District Collector, Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in the district for today, December 3, 2025, citing student safety as the primary concern. A similar holiday has been declared in the neighbouring Tiruvallur district, where continuous rain has disrupted daily life and caused waterlogging in key areas. The severe weather conditions, triggered by the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah (now a depression), have also led the University of Madras to postpone all undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional degree examinations scheduled for the day.

Madras University Exams Postponed

In view of the severe rain situation, the University of Madras has postponed all undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional degree theory examinations scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The decision was taken to ensure the safety of students and staff who would otherwise have to travel through heavily waterlogged routes and potentially unsafe conditions to reach exam centres. In its official notice, Registrar Prof. Rita John confirmed that fresh dates for these postponed papers will be announced later and will be shared through the university website and other official communication channels, so students are advised to regularly check updates and avoid visiting centres today

Weather Forecast and Safety Measures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram districts at least until early Wednesday afternoon, under the influence of a persistent circulation linked to Cyclone Ditwah. Several neighbourhoods, especially low-lying parts of south Chennai, have already reported significant water stagnation, prompting civic authorities to step up pumping operations and restoration work. Officials have urged residents to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from flooded roads or open drains while emergency teams work to clear inundations and maintain essential services.

People in flood-prone pockets have been advised to move vehicles to safer, elevated locations and keep emergency supplies such as drinking water, dry food, and basic medicines ready in case of prolonged disruption. Fishermen have also been warned not to venture into rough seas off the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts until conditions improve, as strong winds and high waves may persist for the next few hours. Local administrations have asked residents to follow only official updates from district authorities and disaster management agencies, rather than relying on unverified social media forwards during this period of intense rainfall.

