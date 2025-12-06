Chennai Weather Today: Partly Cloudy with Patchy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Weakens

Chennai is experiencing partly cloudy skies on December 6, 2025, with a chance of patchy evening rain, temperatures around 27–28°C maximum and 23–24°C minimum, and humidity levels at 75–78%.
IMD has downgraded alerts from orange to yellow as Cyclone Ditwah weakened into a well‑marked low‑pressure area, but continues to warn of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.
Cyclone Ditwah caused severe waterlogging in North Chennai earlier this week, particularly in Vyasarpadi, Perambur, Kodungaiyur and T Nagar, but conditions are gradually improving as the system moves away.
Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected relief operations with over 22,000 personnel deployed to clear drains, remove fallen trees and pump out water from flooded areas.
The 3‑day forecast shows passing showers on December 6‑7, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 27°C, followed by breaks of sun and clearer conditions on December 8.
Chennai is waking up to partly cloudy skies on December 6, 2025, with a chance of patchy evening rain as the city continues to recover from the impact of Cyclone Ditwah. The minimum temperature is hovering around 23–24°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 27–28°C, with humidity levels at 75–78% creating a slightly muggy feel. Winds are blowing from the northeast at 14–23 km/h, and there is a 50% chance of scattered showers, particularly after 4 PM.
IMD Alert Status and Rainfall Forecast
The India Meteorological Department has downgraded its alert from orange to yellow as Cyclone Ditwah weakened into a well‑marked low‑pressure area over Tamil Nadu. However, the IMD continues to warn of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Chennai, Puducherry and Karaikal on December 5‑6. Heavy rainfall is still possible in isolated spots, especially in northern coastal districts, though the intensity has reduced significantly from earlier in the week.
Cyclone Ditwah Impact and Relief Operations
Cyclone Ditwah, which made landfall between Kalpakkam and Puducherry, brought severe waterlogging to several parts of Chennai earlier this week. Areas such as Vyasarpadi, Perambur, Kodungaiyur, T Nagar and Velachery experienced knee‑deep water, damaging homes and disrupting traffic. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the city’s command centre, where over 22,000 personnel have been deployed to clear drains, remove fallen trees and pump out water from flooded areas. The situation is gradually improving as the system moves inland and weakens further.
Temperature and Air Quality
Temperatures are running a few degrees below the seasonal average due to persistent cloud cover and rain‑cooled air. The minimum dropped to 22°C during the peak of the storm, and nights remain cool at 23–24°C. Air quality has improved significantly, with AQI levels falling into the 'good' category (AQI‑IN 22) on December 5, though this may change as moisture levels rise with today’s showers.
Chennai: 3-Day Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for the next three days shows gradual improvement. December 6 will see passing showers and partly cloudy skies with highs around 27°C. December 7 will be mostly cloudy with showers late, temperatures around 26–27°C. By December 8, breaks of sun are expected with partly cloudy conditions, lower humidity and temperatures around 25–26°C, signalling a return to more typical December weather.