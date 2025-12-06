Chennai Weather Today: Partly Cloudy with Patchy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Weakens

Chennai weather today: Partly cloudy with patchy evening rain, temps 27‑28°C max, 23‑24°C min after Cyclone Ditwah. IMD yellow alert for light rain and lightning. Waterlogging persists in North Chennai, but relief operations continue. The forecast shows passing showers Dec 6‑7, clearer skies by Dec 8.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
chennai weather
A man shops for vegetable on a waterlogged street following Cyclone Ditwah, in Chennai. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chennai is experiencing partly cloudy skies on December 6, 2025, with a chance of patchy evening rain, temperatures around 27–28°C maximum and 23–24°C minimum, and humidity levels at 75–78%.​

  • IMD has downgraded alerts from orange to yellow as Cyclone Ditwah weakened into a well‑marked low‑pressure area, but continues to warn of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.​

  • Cyclone Ditwah caused severe waterlogging in North Chennai earlier this week, particularly in Vyasarpadi, Perambur, Kodungaiyur and T Nagar, but conditions are gradually improving as the system moves away.​​

  • Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected relief operations with over 22,000 personnel deployed to clear drains, remove fallen trees and pump out water from flooded areas.​

  • The 3‑day forecast shows passing showers on December 6‑7, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 27°C, followed by breaks of sun and clearer conditions on December 8.

Chennai is waking up to partly cloudy skies on December 6, 2025, with a chance of patchy evening rain as the city continues to recover from the impact of Cyclone Ditwah. The minimum temperature is hovering around 23–24°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 27–28°C, with humidity levels at 75–78% creating a slightly muggy feel. Winds are blowing from the northeast at 14–23 km/h, and there is a 50% chance of scattered showers, particularly after 4 PM.

IMD Alert Status and Rainfall Forecast

The India Meteorological Department has downgraded its alert from orange to yellow as Cyclone Ditwah weakened into a well‑marked low‑pressure area over Tamil Nadu. However, the IMD continues to warn of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Chennai, Puducherry and Karaikal on December 5‑6. Heavy rainfall is still possible in isolated spots, especially in northern coastal districts, though the intensity has reduced significantly from earlier in the week.

Related Content
Related Content

Cyclone Ditwah Impact and Relief Operations

Cyclone Ditwah, which made landfall between Kalpakkam and Puducherry, brought severe waterlogging to several parts of Chennai earlier this week. Areas such as Vyasarpadi, Perambur, Kodungaiyur, T Nagar and Velachery experienced knee‑deep water, damaging homes and disrupting traffic. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the city’s command centre, where over 22,000 personnel have been deployed to clear drains, remove fallen trees and pump out water from flooded areas. The situation is gradually improving as the system moves inland and weakens further.

Vehicles ply on road amid fog, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. - PTI
Madhya Pradesh Weather: Cold Wave Alert as Night Temps Drop to 11°C, Fog and Light Rain Forecast

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Temperature and Air Quality

Temperatures are running a few degrees below the seasonal average due to persistent cloud cover and rain‑cooled air. The minimum dropped to 22°C during the peak of the storm, and nights remain cool at 23–24°C. Air quality has improved significantly, with AQI levels falling into the 'good' category (AQI‑IN 22) on December 5, though this may change as moisture levels rise with today’s showers.​

Chennai: 3-Day Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for the next three days shows gradual improvement. December 6 will see passing showers and partly cloudy skies with highs around 27°C. December 7 will be mostly cloudy with showers late, temperatures around 26–27°C. By December 8, breaks of sun are expected with partly cloudy conditions, lower humidity and temperatures around 25–26°C, signalling a return to more typical December weather.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal's Maiden Ton, Bowlers Propel Men In Blue To Series Victory

  2. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Maiden 50-Over Ton, Joins Elite All-Format Club

  3. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: How KL Rahul's Hand Switch Broke 20-Match Toss Jinx - Watch

  4. IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Cleared To Play T20I Series After Getting Fitness Certificate Clearance From COE - Report

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Late England Collapse Gives Australia Full Control After Day 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Lessons From Ayodhya: Change In Muslim Approach To Kashi, Mathura Cases

  2. Modi-Putin Strengthen Ties As India Balances Washington & Moscow

  3. SP Says Ambedkar Day Event Cancelled Under BJP Govt Pressure

  4. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  5. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  2. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  3. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  4. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  5. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps