Chennai Weather Today: Partly Cloudy with Patchy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Weakens

Chennai is waking up to partly cloudy skies on December 6, 2025, with a chance of patchy evening rain as the city continues to recover from the impact of Cyclone Ditwah. The minimum temperature is hovering around 23–24°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 27–28°C, with humidity levels at 75–78% creating a slightly muggy feel. Winds are blowing from the northeast at 14–23 km/h, and there is a 50% chance of scattered showers, particularly after 4 PM.