AP TET 2025 Hall Ticket: Released Today! Download Direct Link and Steps

AP TET 2025 hall tickets are out now. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their login credentials. The exam begins on December 10, 2025. Check download steps and exam day guidelines.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
AP TET 2025 Hall Ticket
Summary
  • AP TET 2025 hall ticket released today, December 3, 2025, on the official websites.

  • Download AP TET admit card from aptet.apcfss.in or tet2dsc.apcfss.In using Candidate ID/DOB.

  • Exam Date: AP TET 2025 begins December 10, 2025; conducted in two shifts daily.

  • Important: Carry a printed hall ticket and a valid Photo ID to the exam center; check details carefully.

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the AP TET 2025 hall ticket today, December 3, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) can now download the AP TET admit card directly from the official portals: aptet.apcfss.in and tet2dsc.apcfss.in. The AP TET 2025 exam is scheduled to commence on December 10, 2025, and will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across two shifts daily. It is mandatory for all aspirants to carry a hard copy of their hall ticket along with a valid government-issued photo ID to the examination center. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards early to avoid last-minute server traffic issues.

How to Download AP TET 2025 Hall Ticket

To access the AP TET 2025 hall ticket, candidates must follow these simple steps on the official website. Ensure you have your Candidate ID, Date of Birth, and registered mobile number handy.

  1. Visit the Official Website: Go to aptet.apcfss.in or tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

  2. Locate the Link: Look for the "AP TET 2025 Hall Ticket Download" or "Candidate Login" link on the homepage.

  3. Enter Credentials: Enter your Candidate ID / Application ID and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY). A Captcha code may also be required for verification.

  4. Submit and View: Click on the "Login" or "Submit" button. Your AP TET admit card PDF will appear on the screen.

  5. Download and Print: Download the PDF file and take a clear printout for exam day use.

Exam Schedule and Important Instructions

The AP TET 2025 will be conducted from December 10, 2025, onwards in two daily sessions:

  • Morning Session: 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM

  • Afternoon Session: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Candidates must carefully verify all details on their AP TET hall ticket, including their name, roll number, exam center address, and shift timings. Reporting time is strictly 30-60 minutes before the exam starts (8:30 AM for the morning shift). Electronic gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, and calculators are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. In case of any discrepancy in the admit card details (name, photo, or signature), candidates should immediately contact the AP TET helpdesk for rectification.

