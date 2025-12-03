AP TET 2025 Hall Ticket: Released Today! Download Direct Link and Steps

Exam Schedule and Important Instructions

The AP TET 2025 will be conducted from December 10, 2025, onwards in two daily sessions:

Morning Session: 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Session: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Candidates must carefully verify all details on their AP TET hall ticket, including their name, roll number, exam center address, and shift timings. Reporting time is strictly 30-60 minutes before the exam starts (8:30 AM for the morning shift). Electronic gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, and calculators are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. In case of any discrepancy in the admit card details (name, photo, or signature), candidates should immediately contact the AP TET helpdesk for rectification.