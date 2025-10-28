Chennai Rains: School Holiday Announced for October 28 Due to Cyclone Montha

School holiday declared in Chennai and Tiruvallur on October 28, 2025
Orange alert for Chennai; heavy to very heavy rain expected
Cyclone Montha to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on October 28 evening
Temperatures between 25°C and 31°C with wind speeds up to 50 km/h
Chennai and Tiruvallur district administrations have declared a school holiday on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, as Cyclone Montha continues to bring heavy rainfall to northern Tamil Nadu. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure student safety amid persistent waterlogging and strong winds affecting the region. While schools remain closed, colleges and other educational institutions will continue functioning as usual.
School Holiday Chennai Today
Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade has announced a holiday for all schools in Chennai on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, as a precautionary measure amid heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Montha. The Tiruvallur district administration has also declared school closure for October 28 to ensure student safety. Colleges and other educational institutions will function as usual, officials confirmed.
The decision was taken following continuous heavy rains across the region and persistent waterlogging in several areas. District administrations are closely monitoring weather conditions as Cyclone Montha approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.
Chennai Rain Update and Cyclone Montha
According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclonic Storm Montha was located approximately 350 kilometers east-northeast of Chennai as of 5:30 AM on October 28, moving north-northwestwards. The system has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28 with wind speeds of 90-100 km/h gusting to 110 km/h.
Chennai Weather Alert and Rain Forecast
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet districts on October 28, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms. Tiruvallur district remains under orange alert, while Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Theni, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari are under yellow alert for heavy rain.
Rain in Chennai is expected to continue for the next 6-9 hours before gradually reducing as the cyclone shifts northward. Chennai temperature today ranges between 25°C and 31°C with strong surface winds reaching 30-40 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. Sea conditions remain rough to very rough along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast.
Impact on Daily Life
Power outages are expected in flood-prone neighborhoods, including Velachery, Pallikaranai, Adyar, Perungudi, Taramani, and Thoraipakkam, as a precautionary measure. TANGEDCO officials stated that electricity supply may be suspended in parts of South and Central Chennai if waterlogging worsens.
Traffic snarls are anticipated on major routes, including OMR, Velachery Main Road, LB Road in Adyar, GST Road, and stretches near Guindy and Saidapet. Subways, including Madley, Duraisamy, and Vyasarpadi, may be temporarily closed due to flooding. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till October 29.