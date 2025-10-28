Chennai Rains: School Holiday Announced for October 28 Due to Cyclone Montha

Chennai Rain Update and Cyclone Montha

According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclonic Storm Montha was located approximately 350 kilometers east-northeast of Chennai as of 5:30 AM on October 28, moving north-northwestwards. The system has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28 with wind speeds of 90-100 km/h gusting to 110 km/h.​