Chennai Rains: School Holiday Announced for October 28 Due to Cyclone Montha

Cyclone Montha continues to bring heavy rainfall to northern Tamil Nadu

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cyclone Montha: Precautions in Puri
Boats parked on a beach as a precautionary measure against Cyclone 'Montha', in Puri. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • School holiday declared in Chennai and Tiruvallur on October 28, 2025

  • Orange alert for Chennai; heavy to very heavy rain expected

  • Cyclone Montha to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on October 28 evening

  • Temperatures between 25°C and 31°C with wind speeds up to 50 km/h

Chennai and Tiruvallur district administrations have declared a school holiday on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, as Cyclone Montha continues to bring heavy rainfall to northern Tamil Nadu. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure student safety amid persistent waterlogging and strong winds affecting the region. While schools remain closed, colleges and other educational institutions will continue functioning as usual.

School Holiday Chennai Today

Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade has announced a holiday for all schools in Chennai on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, as a precautionary measure amid heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Montha. The Tiruvallur district administration has also declared school closure for October 28 to ensure student safety. Colleges and other educational institutions will function as usual, officials confirmed.​

The decision was taken following continuous heavy rains across the region and persistent waterlogging in several areas. District administrations are closely monitoring weather conditions as Cyclone Montha approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.​

Chennai Rain Update and Cyclone Montha

According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclonic Storm Montha was located approximately 350 kilometers east-northeast of Chennai as of 5:30 AM on October 28, moving north-northwestwards. The system has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28 with wind speeds of 90-100 km/h gusting to 110 km/h.​

Related Content
Related Content

Chennai Weather Alert and Rain Forecast

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet districts on October 28, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms. Tiruvallur district remains under orange alert, while Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Theni, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari are under yellow alert for heavy rain.​

Rain in Chennai is expected to continue for the next 6-9 hours before gradually reducing as the cyclone shifts northward. Chennai temperature today ranges between 25°C and 31°C with strong surface winds reaching 30-40 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. Sea conditions remain rough to very rough along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast.​

Impact on Daily Life

Power outages are expected in flood-prone neighborhoods, including Velachery, Pallikaranai, Adyar, Perungudi, Taramani, and Thoraipakkam, as a precautionary measure. TANGEDCO officials stated that electricity supply may be suspended in parts of South and Central Chennai if waterlogging worsens.​

Traffic snarls are anticipated on major routes, including OMR, Velachery Main Road, LB Road in Adyar, GST Road, and stretches near Guindy and Saidapet. Subways, including Madley, Duraisamy, and Vyasarpadi, may be temporarily closed due to flooding. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till October 29.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: Nagaland Resist Tamil Nadu Charge

  2. UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Table-Toppers USA Face Bottom-Placed UAE

  3. Shreyas Iyer Moved Out Of ICU In Sydney After Injury During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI - Report

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad

  5. Indore Molestation Case: MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Faces Backlash Over Comments On Australian Women Cricketers

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RJD’s Yadav Arithmetic: The Caste Maths And Politics Behind Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Strategy

  2. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  3. Bihar’s Political Odyssey: Five Decades, Fifteen Leaders

  4. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

  5. Healing Amid Grief: A Doctor’s Story Of Surgery In Kashmir’s Vale

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

  2. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  3. Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

  4. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

  5. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’