Three Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma

Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter during a DRG operation in Sukma’s forested hills.
Police said the operation began after intelligence inputs on Maoist presence in the area.
Statewide encounter deaths this year have reached 262 across Bastar, Raipur and Durg divisions.
Three Naxalites were shot dead in an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday, police said.
The encounter began on Sunday morning in the forested hills between the Bhejji and Chintagufa police station limits, where a District Reserve Guard (DRG) team had launched an anti-Naxalite operation after receiving information about Maoist movement in the area, Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan told PTI.
“So far, three Naxalites have been killed in the gunfight and the operation is still underway,” he said.
According to PTI, Sunday’s action adds to the 262 Naxalites killed in encounters across Chhattisgarh this year. Of the total, 233 were killed in the Bastar division, which includes seven districts such as Sukma. Another 27 were killed in Gariaband district in the Raipur division, while two others died in encounters in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in the Durg division.
(with inuts from PTI)