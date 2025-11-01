West Bengal November Weather Update: Montha Remnants Bring Heavy Rains Before Clearing Weekend

Cyclone Montha remnants bring heavy rainfall across West Bengal, with an orange alert for North Bengal through November 1
Kolkata and South Bengal receive light to moderate rain from November 1-2, before dry weather from November 3 onwards.
North Bengal faces flash flood and landslide risks with 7-11 cm rainfall in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar districts.
Temperature decline of 2-3°C expected; mainly clear skies return November 3-4 across the entire state.
The start of November in West Bengal has been marked by active weather as Cyclone Montha's remnants continue influencing conditions across the region. North Bengal remains under heightened alert, with heavy precipitation affecting districts including Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar, where rainfall could reach 7 to11 cm. Rivers such as the Teesta and Raidak are flowing at elevated levels, raising local concerns about flash flooding in low-lying areas. The saturated soil conditions in hills also increase landslide susceptibility, particularly in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong regions, where previous downpours have left the terrain vulnerable.
Current Rainfall Pattern and Regional Impacts
Heavy rain alert in West Bengal focuses on North Bengal districts, where orange alerts remain active for Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar, expecting 7 to11 cm rainfall on November 1. The past 24 hours recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places over North Bengal, with several locations receiving 7 to 20 cm of precipitation. The cyclone Montha update confirms the system has lost intensity but continues triggering widespread downpours through residual moisture. South Bengal districts, including East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata, face light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph and lightning. Flash flood risks remain elevated in low-lying areas, while Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills face critical landslide dangers due to saturated soil conditions. Rivers including Teesta, Torsa, Raidak, and Jaldhaka show rising water levels requiring continuous monitoring.
Kolkata Forecast and Extended Outlook
Kolkata weather forecast for November 1 indicates light to moderate rain or thundershowers with a maximum temperature of around 31°C and a minimum of 25°C. The Bengal rain forecast shows rainfall reducing significantly on November 2, with light rain occurring at one or two places. From November 3 to 4 onwards, mainly dry weather prevails across all West Bengal districts as the low-pressure system dissipates completely. A brief return of light rain is possible November 5-6 over coastal and southern districts before clear skies establish permanently. Minimum temperatures will decline 2 to 3°C over the next two to three days, signalling early winter arrival across the region.