West Bengal November Weather Update: Montha Remnants Bring Heavy Rains Before Clearing Weekend

Kolkata Forecast and Extended Outlook

Kolkata weather forecast for November 1 indicates light to moderate rain or thundershowers with a maximum temperature of around 31°C and a minimum of 25°C. The Bengal rain forecast shows rainfall reducing significantly on November 2, with light rain occurring at one or two places. From November 3 to 4 onwards, mainly dry weather prevails across all West Bengal districts as the low-pressure system dissipates completely. A brief return of light rain is possible November 5-6 over coastal and southern districts before clear skies establish permanently. Minimum temperatures will decline 2 to 3°C over the next two to three days, signalling early winter arrival across the region.