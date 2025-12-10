Multiple H-1B Visa Interviews Postponed Amid New Social Media Vetting Rules

Numerous interview slots which were slated for 2025 have been shifted to March 2026.
The US government had recently widened social media screening for applicants.
The appointment changes come amid one of the busiest season for visa applications in India.
Owing to the new social media vetting rules stipulated by the US State Department for H-1B visa applicants, numerous interview slots which were slated for 2025 have been shifted to March 2026, which has triggered uncertainty for workers and families
The US government had recently widened screening for H-1B visa holders and H-4 dependents, instructing them to keep social media profiles “public”. From December 15, news rules are to set in which include examining online activity to flag concerns.
On Tuesday, the US Embassy in India, issued an advisory informing applicants concerning new appointment dates.
"If you have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date. Arriving on your previously scheduled appointment date will result in your being denied admittance to the Embassy or Consulate," the advisory read.
According to Bloomberg Law, 'the new screening is just the latest scrutiny of the H-1B program, the primary immigration pathway for skilled foreign workers that’s come under increasing pressure from the Trump administration'.
The appointment changes come amid one of the busiest season for visa applications in India.