US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

“To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for H-1B and their dependents (H-4), F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to 'public',” the State Department said. It reiterated that a US visa is “a privilege and not a right” and stressed that it uses “all available information” to identify individuals who may pose risks to national security or public safety. “Every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” it added.