Punjab Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Anmolpreet Hitting 'Em Cleanly | PUN 52/2 (6)

Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of the Super League phase of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. Punjab take on Jharkhand in a Group A clash at the DY Patil Academy in Ambi, Pune on Friday (December 12). Madhya Pradesh beat Andhra by six wickets in the group opener, and the result of this game would firm up the round 1 standings. Group B includes Mumbai, Hyderabad, Haryana and Rajasthan, and the two groups' leaders will face off in the final on December 18. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the domestic T20 tournament.
Punjab Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Overs 2-6

Vikash Singh accounts for Prabhsimran in the third over, and Sushant Mishra has Harnoor Singh caught by Anukul Roy in the fourth. Naman Dhir and Anmolpreet Singh have since joined forces and taken Punjab to 52 runs in the powerplay.

PUN: 52/2 (6)

Punjab Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: PUN Innings Begins

Harnoor Singh cracks a boundary off the very first ball to signal his intent. Punjab stand-in skipper Prabhsimran Singh, leading in Abhishek Sharma's absence, also gets off the mark. Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan keeping wickets as usual.

PUN: 11/0 (1)

Punjab Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Playing XIs

Punjab: Prabhsimran Singh (wk/c), Harnoor Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Ayush Goyal, Gourav Choudhury, Harpreet Brar, Ashwani Kumar

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Kumar Kushagra, Virat Singh, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh, Amit Kumar

Punjab Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Toss Update

Jharkhand won the toss and elected to field first against Punjab.

Punjab Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Squads

Punjab: Vishwanath Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk/c), Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Gourav Choudhury, Harpreet Brar, Ayush Goyal, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Nehal Wadhera, Gurnoor Brar, Uday Saharan

Jharkhand: Virat Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk/c), Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh, Amit Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Shekhar

