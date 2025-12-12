Punjab Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Anmolpreet Hitting 'Em Cleanly | PUN 52/2 (6)

Punjab Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Overs 2-6
Vikash Singh accounts for Prabhsimran in the third over, and Sushant Mishra has Harnoor Singh caught by Anukul Roy in the fourth. Naman Dhir and Anmolpreet Singh have since joined forces and taken Punjab to 52 runs in the powerplay.
PUN: 52/2 (6)
Punjab Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: PUN Innings Begins
Harnoor Singh cracks a boundary off the very first ball to signal his intent. Punjab stand-in skipper Prabhsimran Singh, leading in Abhishek Sharma's absence, also gets off the mark. Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan keeping wickets as usual.
PUN: 11/0 (1)
Punjab Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Playing XIs
Punjab: Prabhsimran Singh (wk/c), Harnoor Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Ayush Goyal, Gourav Choudhury, Harpreet Brar, Ashwani Kumar
Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Kumar Kushagra, Virat Singh, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh, Amit Kumar
Punjab Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Toss Update
Jharkhand won the toss and elected to field first against Punjab.
Punjab Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Squads
Punjab: Vishwanath Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk/c), Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Gourav Choudhury, Harpreet Brar, Ayush Goyal, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Nehal Wadhera, Gurnoor Brar, Uday Saharan
Jharkhand: Virat Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk/c), Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh, Amit Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Shekhar