IND vs SA, 2nd T20I : Five Reasons Why India Stumbled Against Proteas In Mullanpur

Suryakumar Yadav averages 13.35 in last 20 matches
Too much reshuffling in batting order leads to confusion among batters
The five-match stay is currently levelled at 1-1
After suffering a heavy defeat in the 1st T20I, South Africa made a staggering comeback in the 2nd T20I in Mullanpur, handing India a thumping 51-run defeat.
Quinton de Kock, who had 2 back-to-back ducks under his name in the last 2 innings returned with a bang, playing a sensational knock of 90 runs in just 46 deliveries propelling Proteas to a massive 1st innings total of 213 runs. In response, the Indian batting faltered against a disciplined South African bowling and eventually got bundled out for 162 runs in 19.1 overs, losing by 51 runs.
This defeat has exposed some glaring holes in the nearly perfect looking Indian T20 line-up until this South Africa series that need to be addressed before the upcoming T20 World Cup, if Indian want to defend their title.
Suryakumar Yadav's Poor T20I Form
One of the major cause of worry for the Indian management and fans is the constant dip in the form of Suryakumar Yadav in international cricket. The Indian skipper has scored only 227 runs in last 20 innings at an average of 13.35 and strike rate of 120.10 in T20Is. His form is vital for India's success in the World Cup and fans would be hoping that he delivers in the same way he did in IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indian at the international arena too.
Shubman Gill's Inclusion In T20 Setup
Another decision that has been the centre of discussion over the past few weeks is the precedence given to Shubman Gill in the T20 setup at the opening slot over the likes of Sanju Samson. Gill was even made the vice-captain of the T20 setup citing leadership continuity across formats once SKY gets relieved of the captaincy duties post the T20 World Cup
What has added fuel to the debate is Gill, hot and cold form in this format of the game. T20 is one format which Gill has not been able to crack yet and his poor run in the current South Africa series has only added to the pressure on him.
Overdependence On Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma's Asia Cup heroics have garnered him immense popularity among fans but India's overdependence on his blitz starts can cost India dearly in crunch matches.
Abhishek Sharma high-risk approach requires his opening partner and No.2 batter to be reliable but given the current form of Suryakumar Yadav and Gill, it could be a recipe for disaster in high profile World Cup matches.
Fast Bowlers' Off-Day
The Indian fast-bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh had a really bad at office in the last T20I at Mullanpur. Both of conceded 99 runs between them in 8 overs.
Arshdeep lacked control with the ball which resulted in him bowling 5 wides in an over and Bumrah too looked flat with in the death bowling full tosses which the Proteas batters deposited out of the ground on most occasions. However, both the bowlers have been exceptional for India in the recent past and one-off game won't bother the management that much.
Too Many Experiments
Gautam Gambhir draw severe criticism from experts and fans on social media for doing too many experiments with the T20 batting line-up in the last match. Sending Axar Patel at No.3, when India lost Gill in the 1st over was termed as an absurd call by fans especially when you had the likes of Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in the ranks. Going forward fans are expecting more continuity by the management in the batting order so batters could get better accustomed with their role in the playing XI.