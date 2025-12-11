India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Preview: Pressure Mounts On Star Batter As Men In Blue Seek To Extend Lead In Mullanpur

India will look to enter to extend their lead to 2-0 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on December 11. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

India will look to enter to extend their lead to 2-0 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on December 11. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool