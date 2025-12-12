ICC–JioStar Media Rights Rumours Debunked: Full Official Statement Released

ICC and JioStar confirm their $3 billion media rights deal in India remains fully active, dismissing exit rumours
JioStar will continue handling both television and digital coverage in India as planned, ensuring no changes for fans
Reports of JioStar exiting over losses are false, the release said
The International Cricket Council (ICC) and JioStar on Friday (Dec 12) issued a joint statement to put to rest speculation about the status of their media rights agreement in India.
Recent reports suggested that JioStar was considering exiting the multi-billion-dollar deal due to heavy losses, raising questions about the broadcast and digital coverage of major ICC events in India.
Both organisations stressed that the agreement is fully active and preparations for upcoming ICC tournaments, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, are proceeding without any disruption.
They emphasized that fans, advertisers, and industry partners will not be affected, and the partnership will continue to provide uninterrupted, world-class coverage across India.
Full Statement From ICC And JioStar
"The International Cricket Council (ICC) and JioStar have noted recent media reports concerning the status of the ICC’s media rights agreement in India. These reports do not reflect the position of either organisation. The existing agreement between the ICC and JioStar remains fully in force, and JioStar continues as the ICC’s official media rights partner in India. Any suggestion that JioStar has withdrawn from the agreement is incorrect.
JioStar is fully committed to honour its contractual obligations in letter and spirit. Both organisations remain focused on delivering uninterrupted, world-class coverage of upcoming ICC events to fans across India, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, one of the sport’s most anticipated global tournaments. Preparations for these events are progressing exactly as planned, and there is no impact on viewers, advertisers, or industry partners. ICC and JioStar, as long-term commercial partners, maintain regular communication on operational, commercial and strategic matters focused on the role the partnership can play in growing the sport."
What Did the Media Reports Claim?
Earlier this week, an Economic Times report had claimed that JioStar wanted to exit its $3 billion media rights deal in India, citing significant losses reportedly caused by the ban on real-money gaming.
The report also suggested that the ICC was exploring alternative bidders such as Sony Pictures Networks India, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.
Both ICC and JioStar have strongly denied these reports, confirming that the media rights deal remains intact and that all plans for broadcasting upcoming ICC events are progressing smoothly.