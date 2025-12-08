ICC In Hot Water After JioStar Wants To Exit Media Rights Deal For T20 World Cup 2026: Report

ICC are after a new broadcast partner with JioStar wanting out as per report
The apex body has approached the likes of Netflix and Prime Video
T20 WC 2026 will be held in India and Sri Lanka
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has found itself in testing waters after broadcaster JioStar reportedly wants to exit media rights deal right before the T20 World Cup 2026.
As per reports, the media rights for the 2024-27 cycle is valued at $3 billion. After JioStar pulling the plug on the deal, ICC has approached the likes of Netflix and Amazon for the purchasing of the rights.
As per a report in The Economic Times, JioStar had informed the ICC that it won't be able to complete the remainder of the four-year deal due to financial losses. The apex cricketing body is now seeking $2.4 billion and have approached the likes of Sony Sports Network, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to takeover the remaining two years, as per the report.
“JioStar more than doubled its provisions for expected losses on onerous sports contracts in 2024-25 to Rs 25,760 crore, up from Rs 12,319 crore a year earlier,” the report stated.
The T20 World Cup 2026 is slated to begin from February and with minimal time left, the ICC now faces a big test to find a new media partner, especially with the exit of JioStar.
India are the current holders of the T20 World Cup after beating South Africa in the final in the 2024 edition. The 2026 T20 World Cup will be held in India and Sri Lanka. Italy qualified for the men's T20 World Cup for the first time.