Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra
The floods and landslides in the Indonesian island of Sumatra has claimed at least 174 lives, with more than 80 others missing. "As of this afternoon, we have recorded that for the entire North Sumatra province, there have been 116 deaths and 42 people are still being searched for," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) chief Suharyanto told the media. He added that another 35 had been killed in the island's Aceh province and 23 more people died in West Sumatra. Authorities are likely to start implementing cloud seeding so mitigate damage from further rainfall in North Sumatra, while the near-by provinces also suffer due to severe flooding and landslides that has disrupted thousands of lives
