Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

The floods and landslides in the Indonesian island of Sumatra has claimed at least 174 lives, with more than 80 others missing. "As of this afternoon, we have recorded that for the entire North Sumatra province, there have been 116 deaths and 42 people are still being searched for," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) chief Suharyanto told the media. He added that another 35 had been killed in the island's Aceh province and 23 more people died in West Sumatra. Authorities are likely to start implementing cloud seeding so mitigate damage from further rainfall in North Sumatra, while the near-by provinces also suffer due to severe flooding and landslides that has disrupted thousands of lives

Indonesia Extreme Weather Landslides
People walk past damaged houses at a village affected by flood in Malalak, West Sumatra, Indonesia. | Photo: AP/Ade Yuandha
Sumatra Flooding
Rescuers carry the body of a flood victim in Malalak, West Sumatra, Indonesia. | Photo: AP/Ade Yuandha
Indonesia Floods
A cat walks on the roof of a house near a bridge and buildings damaged in flooding in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra, Indonesia. | Photo: AP/Ali Nayaka
Indonesia Weather Landslides
Motorists ride on a bridge past buildings damaged by flooding in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra, Indonesia. | Photo: AP/Ali Nayaka
flooding Indonesia
In this photo released by Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) residents inspect a road cut off by a flood in Padang, West Sumatra, Indonesia. | Photo: BNPB via AP
heavy rain Indonesia
People inspect the damage at a flood hit neighborhood in Padang, West Sumatra, Indonesia. | Photo: BNPB via AP
natural disasters Indonesia
Residents inspect the damage after a flood in Malalak, West Sumatra, Indonesia. | Photo: AP/Ade Yuandha
Indonesia Extreme Weather Landslides-
In this photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers remove a scooter buried in the mud as they search for victims at a village hit by a landslide in Batu Goading, North Sumatra, Indonesia. | Photo: BASARNAS via AP
Indonesia Extreme Weather Landslides-
People walk down the embankment of a river to take a boat ride across after a bridge nearby collapsed during a flood in Bireun, Aceh province, Indonesia. | Photo: AP/Reza Saifullah
Indonesia Extreme Weather Landslides-
Rescuers search for victims at a village hit by flooding in Malalak, West Sumatra, Indonesia. | Photo: AP/Nazar Chaniago
landslide Indonesia
This photo released by Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) shows houses affected by floods in Padang, West Sumatra, Indonesia. | Photo: BNPB via AP
Indonesia rainy season floods
A woman inspects the damage after a flood in Malalak, West Sumatra, Indonesia. | Photo: AP/Ade Yuandha
Indonesia floods and landslides
This aerial shot taken using a drone shows a flooded neighborhood in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. | Photo: AP/Binsar Bakkara
Extreme weather Indonesia
People wade through the water at a flooded street in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. | Photo: AP/Binsar Bakkara
Indonesia Extreme Weather Landslides-
This aerial photo taken using a drone shows a village devastated by a flood in Malalak, West Sumatra, Indonesia. | Photo: AP/Nazar Chaniago
