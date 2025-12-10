European Nations Set To Discuss Tightening Of Migration Rules

European leaders are poised to endorse a hardening of migration rules, including enhanced border enforcement and expanded external deals to curb irregular arrivals across the Mediterranean and Atlantic routes. The EU has already poured billions of euros into partnerships with African and Middle Eastern nations to intercept boats and deter crossings, yet arrivals persist, fueling debates on balancing security with humanitarian obligations. At the same time, countries like Germany and Italy grapple with labor shortages and aging demographics, prompting parallel investments in skilled worker visa programs to fill gaps without overwhelming asylum systems.