Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Toss Updates And Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League game between Mumbai and Hyderabad: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming details

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mumbai Vs Hyderabad: preview
Mumbai will lock horns with Hyderabad in the Group B match of the Super League of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal will feature for Mumbai in this match

  • Mumbai won six out of their 7 group matches in the previous round

  • Hyderabad will have the services of Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai will face Hyderabad in the Group B match of the Super League of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, December 12, 2025.

Mumbai are coming off after winning 6 out of their 7 group matches, while Hyderabad also put on a good show in their group fixtures, winning 5 out of their 7 games. Mumbai have a star-studded line-up in the form of Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal while a fiery Siraj will take the stage for Hyderabad.

Mumbai Vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Toss Updates

Hyderabad won the coin toss against Mumbai and opted to bowl first.

Mumbai Vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Playing XIs

Hyderabad (Playing XI): Chama V Milind(c), Tanmay Agarwal, Aman Rao, Pragnay Reddy(w), Rahul Buddhi, Mickil Jaiswal, Mohammad Arfaz Ahmed, Tanay Thyagarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Ajay Dev Goud, Nitin Sai Yadav

Mumbai (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sairaj Patil, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore(w), Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Suryansh Shedge, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Live Streaming

Related Content
Related Content

Selected matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Matches will also be telecast on the Star Sports 3 TV channel.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Tanmay , Aman Lead HYD Chase

  2. India Vs South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav And Shubman Gill's Form 'Is A Real Cause Of Concern' - Irfan Pathan

  3. IND vs SA, 2nd T20I : Five Reasons Why India Stumbled Against Proteas In Mullanpur

  4. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 56-Ball Hundred: 14-Year-Old Puts Up Six-Hitting Clinic In U19 Asia Cup

  5. Nitish Kumar Reddy Claims SMAT Super League Hat-Trick To Bounce Back From India T20I Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why The Left Matters: A Century of Struggle, Social Justice And The Road Ahead

  2. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  5. Of 106 Crore Collected By Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, Only 75,000 Reached Farmers

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  2. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  3. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  4. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  5. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  2. Multiple H-1B Visa Interviews Postponed Amid New Social Media Vetting Rules

  3. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  4. European Nations Set To Discuss Tightening Of Migration Rules

  5. Mexico Imposes 50% Tariffs on Indian Goods, Auto Exports Worth $1 Billion Hit

Latest Stories

  1. Aaromaley OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kishen Das And Sivathmika Rajasekhar Starrer Rom-Com

  2. Karur Stampede: SC Refuses To Alter Order Suspending TN’s Stampede Probes

  3. Zubeen Garg Case: Four Accused Charged With Murder In 3,500 Page SIT Charge Sheet

  4. Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Toss Updates And Playing XIs

  5. Punjab Vs Jharkhand Highlights, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: JHK Pull-Off Highest-Ever Chase In SMAT's History

  6. December 12, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Muslim Women and the Left: Confronting New Realities

  8. Modi, Trump Hold Call As India–US Move Closer To Long-Pending Trade Deal