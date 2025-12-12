Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Toss Updates And Playing XIs

Yashasvi Jaiswal will feature for Mumbai in this match
Mumbai will face Hyderabad in the Group B match of the Super League of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, December 12, 2025.
Mumbai are coming off after winning 6 out of their 7 group matches, while Hyderabad also put on a good show in their group fixtures, winning 5 out of their 7 games. Mumbai have a star-studded line-up in the form of Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal while a fiery Siraj will take the stage for Hyderabad.
Mumbai Vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Toss Updates
Hyderabad won the coin toss against Mumbai and opted to bowl first.
Mumbai Vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Playing XIs
Hyderabad (Playing XI): Chama V Milind(c), Tanmay Agarwal, Aman Rao, Pragnay Reddy(w), Rahul Buddhi, Mickil Jaiswal, Mohammad Arfaz Ahmed, Tanay Thyagarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Ajay Dev Goud, Nitin Sai Yadav
Mumbai (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sairaj Patil, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore(w), Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Suryansh Shedge, Tushar Deshpande
Mumbai Vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Live Streaming
Selected matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Matches will also be telecast on the Star Sports 3 TV channel.