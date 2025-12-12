Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Jaiswal’s Bright Start Ends Early | MUM 60-4 (8.2)

Mumbai vs Hyderabad Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League 2025: Follow live scores and updates from India’s premier domestic T20 tournament at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday, 12 December

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League 2025 Updates
Suryakumar Yadav bats and Shivam Dube is at the non-striker's end during the Mumbai vs Services match in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Hyderabad. X/BCCI Domestic
Mumbai vs Hyderabad Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Mumbai vs Hyderabad clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday, 12 December. Mumbai stormed through the group stage with six wins in seven, while Hyderabad, despite a couple of blips, cruised in with five victories. Tonight brings a standout duel between Yashasvi Jaiswal, fresh off an ODI hundred, and Mohammed Siraj, sharp on return in Hyderabad’s final league game. With both sides topping their groups, this Super Four opener promises real fire. Stay tuned for Mumbai vs Hyderabad live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League 2025: MUM 60-4 (8.2)

Mohammad Arfaz Ahmed strikes and Mumbai sink deeper, Angkrish Raghuvanshi never quite settled, and his attempt to break free only finds Pragnay Reddy waiting at point. He’s gone for 4 off 11. Mumbai’s innings keeps slipping, and frustration grows in the middle.

Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League 2025: Jaiswal Gone

Nitin Sai Yadav cuts short Yashasvi Jaiswal’s stay just as he was warming up nicely, 29 off 20, all timing and intent. The momentum pauses for a moment as Jaiswal walks off, and out comes Atharva Ankolekar to join Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Mumbai reset, Hyderabad sense a window.

Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League 2025: Game On!

Siraj charges in to start the evening and Jaiswal looks eager straightaway. Two sighters to begin with, both defended back as Siraj tests him on length. Then comes the release, Jaiswal rolls his wrists and sends a crisp flick racing away to deep square leg for the first boundary of the night. Siraj loses his line next ball and spills a wide, clearly still settling in.

Rahane watches on from the non-striker’s end as Mumbai get moving.

Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League 2025: Playing XIs

Hyderabad (Playing XI): Chama V Milind(c), Tanmay Agarwal, Aman Rao, Pragnay Reddy(w), Rahul Buddhi, Mickil Jaiswal, Mohammad Arfaz Ahmed, Tanay Thyagarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Ajay Dev Goud, Nitin Sai Yadav

Mumbai (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sairaj Patil, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore(w), Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Suryansh Shedge, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League 2025: Toss Update

Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field first Mumbai.

Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League 2025: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog and it’s Mumbai vs Hyderabad. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
Tags

MOST POPULAR

WATCH

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

PHOTOS

