Cyclone Montha Update: Weakened System Triggers Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal and Gujarat

Extended Forecast and Safety Precautions

The Cyclone Montha tracker shows the system will continue weakening into a low-pressure area over east Madhya Pradesh within the next 24 hours, gradually diminishing its rainfall potential. Rainfall across affected regions will subside from November 2, with predominantly dry weather returning by November 3. However, rivers including Teesta, Torsa, Raidak, and Jaldhaka in North Bengal may experience rising water levels, requiring continuous monitoring. Residents in vulnerable zones should avoid travel through waterlogged areas, stay away from riverbanks, and follow local administration advisories. Agricultural communities face significant crop damage from prolonged inundation, necessitating immediate post-flood assessment and relief measures once weather conditions stabilise.