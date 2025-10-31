Cyclone Montha Update: Weakened System Triggers Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal and Gujarat

Cyclone Montha weakens into low-pressure area but continues impacting weather. Red alert for North Bengal districts with extremely heavy rainfall and landslide risks. Gujarat experiences heavy rain from Arabian Sea depression through November 2.

Cyclone Montha
  • Cyclone Montha weakens into low-pressure area over central Chhattisgarh but continues triggering heavy rainfall across eastern and western India

  • Red alert issued for North Bengal districts with extremely heavy rainfall 7-20 cm expected through November 1

  • Depression over Arabian Sea brings heavy to very heavy rain in Gujarat's Saurashtra-Kutch region with winds 30-65 kmph

  • Landslide warnings issued for Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills; clear weather expected from November 3 onwards

Cyclone Montha, which made landfall on Andhra Pradesh's coast on October 28, has significantly weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over central Chhattisgarh. However, the cyclone Montha update indicates its remnants continue influencing weather patterns across multiple states. The cyclone Montha's current location places the system over south Chhattisgarh, moving north-northwestwards toward east Madhya Pradesh. The IMD weather alert has escalated warnings as the weakening cyclone storm Montha draws substantial moisture from the Bay of Bengal, triggering widespread heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a separate depression over the east central Arabian Sea, positioned 370 km southwest of Veraval, intensifies the weather disturbance, creating dual systems impacting India simultaneously.

West Bengal Red Alert and Landslide Warnings

The IMD weather update has issued a red alert for four North Bengal districts, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall measuring 7-20 cm through November 1. The Bengal weather alert specifically warns of extremely heavy precipitation exceeding 20 cm at isolated locations. The West Bengal weather prediction extends to Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda, receiving orange alerts. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal regions face critical landslide risks in Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills, where saturated soil from the October 4 flooding increases vulnerability. Authorities have evacuated residents from landslide-prone zones to temporary relief shelters.

Gujarat Faces Prolonged Rainfall

The rain alert in Gujarat remains active as the depression over the Arabian Sea slowly drifts northward at approximately 3 kmph. The Gujarat weather forecast indicates widespread light to moderate rainfall across all districts through November 2, with heavy to very heavy precipitation concentrated in Saurashtra-Kutch regions. Orange alerts remain in effect for coastal districts where rainfall may exceed 12-20 cm. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-65 kmph create hazardous conditions. Agricultural communities face significant crop damage from prolonged inundation.

Extended Forecast and Safety Precautions

The Cyclone Montha tracker shows the system will continue weakening into a low-pressure area over east Madhya Pradesh within the next 24 hours, gradually diminishing its rainfall potential. Rainfall across affected regions will subside from November 2, with predominantly dry weather returning by November 3. However, rivers including Teesta, Torsa, Raidak, and Jaldhaka in North Bengal may experience rising water levels, requiring continuous monitoring. Residents in vulnerable zones should avoid travel through waterlogged areas, stay away from riverbanks, and follow local administration advisories. Agricultural communities face significant crop damage from prolonged inundation, necessitating immediate post-flood assessment and relief measures once weather conditions stabilise.

