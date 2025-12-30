West Bengal Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies With Dense Fog and Severe AQI

West Bengal Gripped by Severe Cold and Persistent Dense Fog

West Bengal is experiencing the coldest December weather of the season on December 30, 2025, as a widespread cold wave intensifies across the state. Kolkata has recorded its lowest minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures falling four degrees below normal at 21.4 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that this chilly spell will persist throughout the week, with temperatures expected to remain near 13-14°C for the next two days across Kolkata. In Sub-Himalayan regions, conditions are far more severe, with Darjeeling recording a minimum of 5.4°C and Bankura emerging as the coldest location in the plains at 9.3°C. Coochbehar district in North Bengal has witnessed near-zero visibility due to dense fog, and an orange alert for severe cold has been issued for this region specifically. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) indicates that night temperatures will drop further by one to two degrees Celsius over the next two days, creating extremely hazardous conditions for early morning travelers and outdoor activities.