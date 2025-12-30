West Bengal Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies With Dense Fog and Severe AQI

Kolkata's minimum temperature dips to 13-14°C, coldest December day this season; maximum remains 22-24°C with moderate fog.
West Bengal Gripped by Severe Cold and Persistent Dense Fog
West Bengal is experiencing the coldest December weather of the season on December 30, 2025, as a widespread cold wave intensifies across the state. Kolkata has recorded its lowest minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures falling four degrees below normal at 21.4 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that this chilly spell will persist throughout the week, with temperatures expected to remain near 13-14°C for the next two days across Kolkata. In Sub-Himalayan regions, conditions are far more severe, with Darjeeling recording a minimum of 5.4°C and Bankura emerging as the coldest location in the plains at 9.3°C. Coochbehar district in North Bengal has witnessed near-zero visibility due to dense fog, and an orange alert for severe cold has been issued for this region specifically. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) indicates that night temperatures will drop further by one to two degrees Celsius over the next two days, creating extremely hazardous conditions for early morning travelers and outdoor activities.
Dense Fog and Visibility Concerns Continue Till Early January
Dense fog blankets most parts of West Bengal, with visibility drastically reduced to between 50 and 199 metres during morning hours. The IMD has cautioned that this foggy weather will disrupt air, rail, and road traffic significantly, particularly during the night and early morning hours. Forecasts indicate shallow to moderate fog reducing visibility to 200-999 metres will persist over all districts of West Bengal till January 3, 2026. Sub-Himalayan districts, including Darjeeling, Coochbehar, and North Dinajpur, face the most severe conditions, with dense fog warnings in effect through December 31. For the New Year celebrations, Kolkata is expected to experience moderate fog on December 31 and January 1, with temperatures rising slightly to around 15°C. North Bengal is set to witness possible snowfall in the Darjeeling district during the coming days, adding another dimension to the severe weather alert. Airlines and railway authorities have advised passengers to check schedules regularly, as delays and cancellations are likely due to low visibility conditions.
Air Quality Deteriorates as Cold Intensifies
Air quality in Kolkata has worsened significantly, reaching a severe level with an AQI of 201. Particulate matter levels are concerning, with PM2.5 at 124 µg/m³ and PM10 at 177 µg/m³, both in the severe category. The combination of cold temperatures and dense fog traps pollution near the ground, creating hazardous conditions for vulnerable populations, including children, elderly individuals, and those with respiratory ailments. Health experts recommend avoiding outdoor activities during early morning and evening hours when both fog and pollution levels peak. Use of N95 masks is advisable for those who must venture outside. The IMD forecast suggests marginal improvements in air quality from January 2 onwards, as fog conditions begin to clear and day temperatures gradually increase to 25-26°C.