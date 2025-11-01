IMD Heavy Rain Alert: Gujarat Faces Continued Rainfall Till November 3

IMD issues yellow and orange alerts for heavy rainfall across Gujarat districts through November 3 due to Arabian Sea depression
Heavy rain expected in Saurashtra-Kutch, South Gujarat regions with isolated very heavy showers exceeding 12-20 cm
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds 30-40 kmph likely through November 2; gradual clearing from November 4
Unseasonal rainfall has pushed Gujarat’s October average to 124% of normal; agricultural losses and waterlogging expected
The Indian Meteorological Department has escalated weather warnings for Gujarat with multiple rain alerts indicating significant precipitation through early November. The IMD rain alert for Gujarat focuses on a persistent depression over the east-central Arabian Sea positioned approximately 300 kilometers southwest of Veraval, slowly drifting north-northeastwards. The Gujarat rain forecast indicates heavy rain in Gujarat districts continuing as the Arabian Sea depression extends moisture into coastal and interior regions.
Weather in Gujarat today Saturday shows ongoing moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, while the Gujarat weather update confirms the system will maintain rainfall influence through at least November 3. The orange alert in Gujarat is particularly active for Saurashtra-Kutch coastal districts, while yellow alert in Gujarat extends across multiple interior and northern regions affecting millions of residents.
Heavy Rainfall Distribution and Affected Districts
The heavy rain alert Gujarat specifically targets Saurashtra-Kutch regions where Veraval, Junagadh, Amreli, Botad, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, and Diu face orange alert status with predicted very heavy rainfall exceeding 12-20 centimeters at isolated locations. South Gujarat districts including Vadodara, Chhotaudepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, and Valsad face heavy rainfall probabilities. Talala in Gir Somnath recorded 43 mm, while Patan-Veraval recorded 42 mm during October 31, representing significant precipitation intensities.
The Gujarat rains occurring with this unusual unseasonal timing have raised Gujarat’s October rainfall to 124% of normal, marking exceptional atmospheric moisture availability. North Gujarat districts including Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, and Panchmahal face thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph through November 2, creating hazardous conditions for infrastructure and transportation.
Extended Forecast and Relief Timeline
The IMD weather forecast for Gujarat indicates light to moderate rainfall continuing through November 3 across most districts, with isolated thunderstorms persisting through Saturday. From November 3 evening onwards, gradual clearing becomes evident as the depression weakens and moves northward. By November 4-5, predominantly dry conditions establish across the state with clear sunny skies returning.
Temperatures will remain moderate during the rainfall period with maximums around 27-32°C and minimums 22-24°C. Wind speeds will gradually diminish as the system weakens. Agricultural areas face continued inundation risks from waterlogging, requiring post-rainfall assessment for damage compensation.