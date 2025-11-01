Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

Approaching Western Disturbance and Temperature Drop

From November 3 onwards, conditions fundamentally change as the western disturbance approaches the region. Punjab November weather forecast and Haryana November weather forecast indicate light drizzle probability increasing to 30-40% from November 3-5, accompanied by 3-4°C temperature declines. Cloud cover will increase significantly from November 2 afternoon onwards, establishing the onset of pre-winter atmospheric patterns. Maximum temperatures will decline from current 26-27°C to 21-22°C by November 4-5. Punjab weather today clear pattern gives way to predominantly cloudy skies with scattered light rain, particularly in higher elevation areas near the Himalayas.