Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

Punjab and Haryana experience pleasant November 1-2 weather with clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Western disturbance approaches November 3 bringing light rain and 3-4°C temperature decline. Air quality remains concerning.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Punjab and Haryana experience clear, dry skies on November 1-2 with temperatures 14-27°C and morning fog formation

  • Western disturbance expected November 3 onwards bringing light drizzle and temperature drops of 3-4°C

  • Air quality remains concerning with Haryana’s Jind district recording AQI 418 (severe); stubble burning declining significantly

  • Wind pattern shift from northwest to northeast will enhance atmospheric ventilation from November 4 onwards

IMD November weather forecast indicates a significant weather transition across Punjab and Haryana as the first week of November unfolds. IMD weather update reveals that weather in Punjab today Saturday shows predominantly dry conditions with clear to partly cloudy skies dominated by pleasant daytime temperatures. The IMD weather forecast for Punjab projects maximum temperatures around 26-27°C with minimum readings near 14°C, establishing comfortable autumn conditions.

Similarly, the IMD weather forecast for Haryana indicates Haryana weather today beginning at 19°C morning temperature, gradually warming to 24°C during afternoon hours. However, this clear weather represents merely the calm before a significant atmospheric shift, as a fresh western disturbance approaches northwestern India from November 3 evening, fundamentally altering atmospheric conditions across both states.

Current Weather and Temperature Patterns

The weather in Punjab today and Haryana weather today reflect pleasant autumn transition with crisp mornings and mild afternoons. Minimum temperatures hover around 14-15°C with daytime maximums reaching comfortable 24-27°C levels. Shallow fog formation during early morning hours gradually disperses by 8-9 AM as solar heating increases.

Haryana weather update indicates morning fog concentrations particularly in southern districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, and Palwal. Wind speeds remain light at 3-5 kmph from northwest to northeast directions. Humidity levels between 45-70% create comfortable atmospheric conditions for outdoor activities and agricultural operations throughout the day.

Approaching Western Disturbance and Temperature Drop

From November 3 onwards, conditions fundamentally change as the western disturbance approaches the region. Punjab November weather forecast and Haryana November weather forecast indicate light drizzle probability increasing to 30-40% from November 3-5, accompanied by 3-4°C temperature declines. Cloud cover will increase significantly from November 2 afternoon onwards, establishing the onset of pre-winter atmospheric patterns. Maximum temperatures will decline from current 26-27°C to 21-22°C by November 4-5. Punjab weather today clear pattern gives way to predominantly cloudy skies with scattered light rain, particularly in higher elevation areas near the Himalayas.

Air Quality Challenges

Haryana air quality remains a significant concern despite declining stubble burning across the region. Haryana AQI recorded 418 in Jind district (severe category), while Faridabad shows 222 and Gurugram approximately 196. Punjab air pollution and Punjab AQI reflect similar very poor conditions in cities including Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Amritsar. However, Punjab stubble burning has declined dramatically by 69% compared to previous years, with only 484 farm fires recorded by late October versus 1,581 in 2024. Scientific research indicates stubble burning contributes only 14% of Delhi-NCR’s PM2.5, with local emissions from vehicular traffic, construction, and industrial sources playing more significant roles.

