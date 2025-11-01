Delhi NCR November Weather: Clear Skies Ahead with Improving Air Quality

Delhi NCR transitions to clear, pleasant skies in early November with typical temperature range 18-31°C
Delhi NCR welcomes November with a shift to clearer skies and more comfortable temperatures, following the previous weeks of cyclonic rains and high humidity. The Delhi NCR November weather is defined by crisp mornings, warm days, and falling humidity, ideal for outdoor pursuits. According to the IMD weather forecast for Delhi NCR, November’s opening week brings stable weather, with negligible chances of rain, and a gradual clearing of persistent smog that had blanketed the city post-monsoon.
Temperature and Sky Conditions Across NCR
Typical Delhi November weather update places highs at 30-31°C, dipping to 18-19°C at night. Temperature in Delhi today matches this pattern, as do the climates in Noida and Gurugram. Noida November weather forecast predicts clear skies, with winds from the northwest and northeast at 5-15 kmph, supporting daytime ventilation and reducing afternoon haze. Gurugram weather update anticipates a range of 32°C to 28°C through mid-month, with ever-brightening afternoons and little risk of precipitation. Humidity hovers between 35% and 65%, rising briefly during foggy mornings. By late November, nights become cooler, foreshadowing winter’s onset.
Historically, November is among Delhi’s sunniest months, with 25+ days of sunshine on average and minimal rainfall (typically less than 5 mm). Early morning fog becomes more frequent towards mid-November, but usually lifts before noon, causing minor delays for travellers, especially at airports, though not as persistent as in December and January.
Air Quality: Challenges and Improvement
While temperatures bring comfort, pollution remains a challenge. Delhi AQI on November 1 is 233 (poor), improved from 373 (severe). Central and south Delhi areas like Pusa and Lodhi Road report AQI in the upper “moderate” range, while industrial hotspots retain “very poor” status.
Both Noida AQI and Gurugram AQI reflect similar trends, with higher readings near highways and urban centers. Ongoing stubble burning in neighboring states and pre-winter inversions contribute to spikes, especially after Diwali.
Sensitive residents, including those with respiratory conditions, should keep masks or air purifiers at hand on smoggier mornings. It is advised to check IMD and local weather updates regularly, as conditions can shift quickly. Winds are expected to increase after November 4, which should help dissipate surface pollution.