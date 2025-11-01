Delhi NCR November Weather: Clear Skies Ahead with Improving Air Quality

Temperature and Sky Conditions Across NCR

Typical Delhi November weather update places highs at 30-31°C, dipping to 18-19°C at night. Temperature in Delhi today matches this pattern, as do the climates in Noida and Gurugram. Noida November weather forecast predicts clear skies, with winds from the northwest and northeast at 5-15 kmph, supporting daytime ventilation and reducing afternoon haze. Gurugram weather update anticipates a range of 32°C to 28°C through mid-month, with ever-brightening afternoons and little risk of precipitation. Humidity hovers between 35% and 65%, rising briefly during foggy mornings. By late November, nights become cooler, foreshadowing winter’s onset.