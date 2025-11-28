Rajasthan Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Dense Fog and Light Rain; Severe Cold Expected in December

Rajasthan faces changing weather with light rain and fog alerts. IMD warns of dense fog in 8 districts Nov 29-30. December to bring severe cold wave with significant temperature drop.

• Rajasthan weather today impacted by Western Disturbance; light rain and drizzle in Jaipur, Ajmer, and Udaipur divisions.

• IMD yellow alert issued for November 29-30 for dense fog in Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Salumbar, Tonk, and Jaipur.

• Rajasthan temperature today ranges from 7-11°C minimum to 26-28°C maximum; severe cold wave expected in December with 3-4°C drop.

• Rajasthan weather forecast predicts dry conditions after rain spell; Shekhawati region to face coldwave; temperatures may drop below 5°C.

Rajasthan weather today is experiencing significant changes due to the influence of an active Western Disturbance moving across the region. Light rain and drizzle have been reported in parts of Jaipur, Ajmer, and Udaipur districts since early morning, bringing relief from dry conditions but also intensifying the winter chill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Rajasthan covering eight districts, warning of dense fog expected on November 29 and 30. The Rajasthan temperature today shows minimum readings ranging from 7°C in Fatehpur to around 11°C in Jaipur, while maximum temperatures hover between 26-28°C across major cities. Meteorologists predict a dramatic shift by early December, with temperatures potentially dropping by 3-4°C as northerly winds dominate the state’s weather pattern.

Rain Alert and Current Conditions

The effect of the Western Disturbance has triggered light to moderate rainfall across several divisions. Jaipur weather witnessed early morning showers accompanied by cloudy skies and cold winds blowing at 20-30 km/h. Similar conditions prevail in Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Ajmer divisions, where thunderstorms with light rain are expected through today. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, and Tonk districts, cautioning residents about gusty winds alongside intermittent drizzle. Following this rain spell, the weather is expected to turn mainly dry across most areas.

Dense Fog Alert and Temperature Outlook

The IMD yellow alert specifically targets November 29 and 30, warning of dense fog in southeastern parts of Rajasthan. Districts under alert include Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Salumbar, Tonk, and Jaipur. Visibility may drop significantly during early morning hours, posing risks for highway commuters. The Rajasthan weather forecast indicates that minimum temperatures will decline sharply in the first week of December due to northerly winds. The Shekhawati region faces coldwave conditions, with temperatures likely to fall below 5°C.

In cities such as Jaipur and Udaipur, maximum temperatures in December average between 23-25°C, while minimums settle around 9-12°C. Cold waves occasionally push night-time temperatures as low as 4-5°C, especially in open and rural areas.

The IMD has reiterated that visibility will be heavily affected during periods of dense fog, and flight and rail services could be delayed. Commuters should allow extra time for travel during early morning hours and take precautions against hypothermia, especially the elderly and young children.

As December progresses, humidity levels decrease and winds remain moderate, averaging 10-12 km/h. This creates a biting chill in exposed areas and increases the need for layered clothing outdoors. The final third of December typically sees the coldest conditions before a gradual temperature rise in January.

