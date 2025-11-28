Rajasthan Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Dense Fog and Light Rain; Severe Cold Expected in December

Rajasthan weather today is experiencing significant changes due to the influence of an active Western Disturbance moving across the region. Light rain and drizzle have been reported in parts of Jaipur, Ajmer, and Udaipur districts since early morning, bringing relief from dry conditions but also intensifying the winter chill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Rajasthan covering eight districts, warning of dense fog expected on November 29 and 30. The Rajasthan temperature today shows minimum readings ranging from 7°C in Fatehpur to around 11°C in Jaipur, while maximum temperatures hover between 26-28°C across major cities. Meteorologists predict a dramatic shift by early December, with temperatures potentially dropping by 3-4°C as northerly winds dominate the state’s weather pattern.